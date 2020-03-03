The Voice’ Season 18 Teams So Far: Here Is the 2020 Breakdown

NBC’s The Voice Season 18 premiered on February 25 with an all-new episode. Two episodes into the newest season, we’re starting to see the teams fall into place.

The four coaches on The Voice this season are Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and newcomer Nick Jonas. All coaches but Nick have won the show at least one time throughout their time making up teams on the show.

Mentors for the season include Dua Lipa, who will mentor on Clarkson’s team, Bebe Rexha, who will mentor on Shelton’s team, Kevin and Joe Jonas, who are both working on their brother’s team, and Ella Mai, who will join Legend for his team mentor.

Here’s a breakdown of the teams so far going into the third episode of the season:

Team Kelly

Kelly got blocked on one of the singers she really wanted on her team, and now she has three people on her side going into the third Blind Auditions episode.

Tayler Green is a 27-year-old from Los Angeles. She sang Julia Michaels’ “Issues” and also played around with the vocal arrangements during her audition. She made the choice between Team Nick and Team Kelly, ultimately going for Kelly.

Megan Danielle is 17 years old and is from Douglasville, Georgia. She sang “Remedy” and said she always wanted Kelly as her coach, so it was a no-brainer to go for Kelly.

Chelle, an 18-year-old contestant from Bargersville, Indiana sang “idontwannabeyouanymore” for her blind audition. She ultimately went for Team Kelly even after earning turnarounds from Blake and Nick as well.

Team Legend

When a great singer crosses the stage, Legend may still be one of the pickiest coaches, not always turning around when viewers expect him to. His team is made up of just three performers going into the third episode of Blind Auditions.

Nelson Cade III, 27, from Anaheim, California, sang “Pride and Joy” for his Blind Audition, later telling the coaches that he’s actually already a full-time musician. John blocked Nick on this one, and Nelson joined Team Legend.

Darious Lyles is a 30-year-old man from Chicago who sang “How Do You Sleep” for his Blind Audition. He got John and Kelly to turn around but ultimately went with Team Legend.

Zach Day is 25 and comes from Stearns, Kentucky. He sang “Weak” for his audition, which John called “flawlessly executed.” Though Kelly and John both turned around, Zach chose Team Legend.

Team Nick

Nick’s team is young so far, but he also may have an advantage in coaching young singers due to his unique experience as a young Broadway star. He may be the youngest of the judges, but he’s trying to not let that be a disadvantage.

Tate Brusa is a 16-year-old boy from Salt Lake City, Utah. He sang a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” and Nick offered him some coaching right there on the audition stage.

Joanna Serenko, 18, is from St. Louis, Missouri and sang an acoustic rendition of “All My Loving.” She got four turned chairs and the judges all thought she’d pick Team Legend until Nick said he really wanted her on his team and he was going to fight for her, leading her to pick him as her coach.

28-year-old Arei Moon from Boston wowed both Nick and Kelly with her interpretation of “Miss Independent,” leading Nick to block Kelly before she had a chance to press her button and try to get Arei onto her team.

Team Blake

Blake is the longest-tenured coach on The Voice, and his team is the largest so far. Going into the third episode of auditions, he has four people on his team versus the other judges’ three.

Todd Tilghman, 41, from Meridian, Mississippi, joined Team Blake after his Blind Audition singing “We’ve Got Tonight.” All four coaches turned their chairs for this one.

Todd Michael Hall is from Saginaw, Michigan, and he’s 50 years old. He sang “Juke Box Hero” and got both John and Blake to turn around, both loving the idea of having true rock represented on the show. He joined Team Blake.

Levi Watkins is only 14 years old, and he comes from Birmingham, Alabama. He sang “Hey, Soul Sister,” and Blake was the only judge to turn around. He acted like he wasn’t shocked by the young boy’s age so the other judges didn’t get curious enough to hit their buttons.

Toneisha Harris joined Team Blake after singing “I Want to Know What Love Is” and earning a four-chair turn. She is 44 years old and was supposed to audition for The Voice 8 years ago, but she had to drop out after finding out her son had leukemia. He’s now healthy and she’s back, ready to win the competition for Blake’s team.

Tune in to The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC to watch the teams grow.

READ NEXT: Jordan Jones Proposes to His Girlfriend During ‘American Idol’ Audition