‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 12: Who Died Tonight?

Who died tonight on The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 12? Read on for all the details. This article has major spoilers for the latest episode.

A Lot of People Died Tonight

There were a lot of deaths tonight, but not necessarily the ones you expected.

The Whisperers’ attack on Alexandria only lasted a short time, but Judith killed a whisperer by accident in that time frame and really seemed shaken up by it. From her reaction, I’m guessing this is the first time she killed a human. She thought she was killing a walker, only to find out she had killed a Whisperer. His cries of pain were devastating to her.

Sadly, it wouldn’t be her last kill of the night.

At the end of the episode, she had to kill Earl. He was bitten by a walker and tried to kill himself to spare her and the other children needing to kill him (or being killed by him.) But despite his best efforts, he still returned as a walker and Judith had to take him out. I was heartbroken for Earl. He’s been through so much, only for everything to end like this. And I was also heartbroken for little Judith. She had to kill one of her caretakers. It was terrible. Will she handle it as well as Carl handled killing his own mother?

We also lost Gamma aka Mary. Though I didn’t have much of an emotional attachment to her, the way she died was heartbreaking. She proved she was loyal and saved her nephew’s life, trying to make up for what she did to her sister. She did this despite no one trusting her or even wanting to let her hold her nephew at first. Then Alden had to kill her once she turned into a walker. It was very sad.

Beta should have also been easy for Alden to pick off with his error. But like in previous weeks, Beta was able to slip away, whether it was believable or not.

Beta also killed the Whisperer who recognized him (yes, Beta’s famous).

Connie’s fate is left open-ended. It’s not clear if Connie died or not. Magna said she lost contact with her and we’re assuming she’s dead. But she might show up again someday. I wouldn’t count her out.

And then, of course, was the biggest death of the episode. Alpha’s. Many fans expected that if she was going to die, it would be part of the finale. But instead, Negan killed Alpha himself. He took matters into his own hands when Alpha was determined to kill Lydia. Negan doesn’t like children being killed (remember how upset he got last season when that crazy guy who was following him killed a kid?) Negan also likely wanted to protect the people of Alexandria, especially Judith, and he knew that Alpha planned to kill them all.

We learned that Negan and Carol had been working together the entire time. It was an amazing revelation. After so many tough deaths tonight, Alpha’s was a great reward.