Is 7-Eleven Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

Yes, 7-Eleven is will be open on Easter Sunday. The store is generally opened for 24 hours a day, but their hours will be from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., an employee told Heavy.com.

During the coronavirus pandemic, 7-Eleven has been taking extra-precations to make sure their employees and customers remain safe. Despite many businesses closing, 7-Eleven is remaining open during the pandemic. They also deliver. Delivery is free for 7NOW customers with the code FREE4U.

Free delivery will be available for 7NOW customers through April 30. That means shoppers can receive beer, wine, pizza, and more snacks without having to leave their homes. The company is also participating in contactless delivery, meaning the driver will leave the purchase at the door.

“There’s been a lot of change lately, but one thing remains the same: our commitment to serving you,” 7-Eleven said in a statement. “Whether you’re sheltering in place, working from home, or putting in long hours in an essential role, we want you to know that your neighborhood 7-Eleven stores are doing everything they can to safely remain open for you. Your safety, along with the safety of our Franchisees, store associates and employees remains our top priority.”

How 7-Eleven Is Evolving During Coronavirus

7-Eleven is practicing social distancing, which means they ask everyone to stay at least six feet away from one another while waiting in line. They’ve also installed sneeze guards in their stores.

To remain as safe as possible, 7-Eleven has changed some things in their stores. All fresh food items are now being served by clerks and fresh baked goods are being sold pre-packaged. This also goes for the condiment bar, which has been replaced with pre-packaged items.

The use of personal cups is no longer permitted. “We will still honor the discount offered for anyone who brings a personal cup to participating stores,” the company said.

What Are 7-Eleven’s Hours?

For the time being, stores are not 24-hours anymore so associates have enough time to clean and restock the shelves. Instead, most stores are open from 5 a.m. to midnight. “7-Eleven stores are essential in communities across the nation and we will continue to keep our doors open, just not 24/7 at all locations,” the company said.

Despite some products being in higher demand right now, 7-Eleven is not raising prices on any of their goods. There is also a limit on how many items a person can buy for cleaning supplies, paper products and pantry staples.

Anyone who participates in the 7Rewards loyalty program does not have to worry about their points expiring. Expiration has been suspended until June 15. “Your loyalty points are safe with us, and we hope to see you soon,” the company said.

7-Eleven has been opened since 1927. In 1946, they changed their name to 7-Eleven to call attention to their extended hours of operation, which went from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm, seven days a week.

