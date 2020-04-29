MAFS: Why Amber Bowles & Matt Gwynne Are Still Married

Married at First Sight stars Amber Bowles and Matt Gwynne are still legally married, despite choosing not to stay together on Decision Day last season. While Bowles tried to make the marriage work, Gwynne was generally uninterested in the relationship. Despite being incompatible, Bowles and Gwynne are still legally married. But it’s not because of Bowles.

In a sneak peek clip of Wednesday’s Where Are They Now special, host Kevin Frazier questions why they are not legally divorced. “You guys decided to split. You are not together, right?” Frazier asks. Bowles confirms with a head nod and colorfully adds, “Oh hell no.”

Matt Gwynne Seemingly Refuses to Sign Amber Bowles Divorce Papers

Not only are they not divorced, Bowles reveals they’re not legally separated either. At first Gwynne says he doesn’t know what happened, but Bowles informs him that she’s sent him papers three times but he hasn’t returned anything.

Gwynne, a former professional basketball player, says it’s because he hasn’t been in the country, but Bowles calls him out. “I saw you for the last few months, so you’ve definitely been in the United States of America,” she says.

Bowles then reveals she has a “surprise” for her estranged husband. “I asked production to bring a notary to bring the papers, and he’s gonna bring ’em, and you’re gonna sign ’em, and we’re gonna get divorced!” she says. “Yes!”

But Gwynne wasn’t interested in signing the papers, telling Frazier he needed his lawyer to look over the papers and that it was “unprofessional” to sign them on national TV. “I’m not just going to sign something without reading through it,” he says.

Bowles maintains there’s nothing tricky in the paperwork. “It’s literally saying I don’t want anything from you. I just want a divorce. That’s all it says,” Bowles tells him. “I sent it three times,” she reiterates.

Matt Gwynne and Amber Bowles Have Not Remained Friends

Their marriage didn’t have a happy ending and Gwynne and Bowles weren’t able to walk away amicably. Still, the former basketball player says there isn’t an ulterior motive to his procrastination.

“I know you don’t want to be married, Matt,” Bowles says, clearing up any possible confusion. “You’re just inconveniencing me so hard right now. I’m ready to move forward and being married to you is not helping me move forward in my life.”

Despite Gwynne saying he has no hesitation about moving forward with the separation, he still refuses to sign the papers when Frazier says he can bring the notary out right then. “Honestly, there’s really no sense in that because I’m not going to sign anything on a national television show,” Gwynne says. “I’m gonna have my lawyer look over it and handle it in a professional manner.”

Gwynne denies have any concerns, but says there’s a “right and wrong” way to do things and that he doesn’t want to do it on a reality TV show.

That’s when Bowles gets frustrated. “Yeah. Okay. You have the power,” she tells him. “You’re holding power over me because you have to sign them. Just let me move on with my life. That’s all I want.

“I’m not trying to be professional,” she adds. “I’m trying to get divorced. There’s no ‘professionality’ here. We ditched that a long time ago when everything went down on the show, Matt. So, I’m not professional. No, I’m not. We have no cordiality. I am not friends with you. So, I want a fucking divorce now.”

