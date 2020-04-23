MAFS: Meka Is ‘Proud’ She Didn’t Let Michael ‘Gaslight’ Her

Married at First Sight star Meka Jones was proud overall about how she handled herself on Season 10 of the Lifetime reality show. During her marriage to husband Michael Watson, Meka constantly battled with Michael over his inconsistencies, whether it was him talking about how much money he earned, where he worked, or being a yoga instructor. Though Meka admitted there were moments that made her cringe while watching the show, she learned from her mistakes and looked at the experience as an opportunity to grow.

Meka admitted that having her life documented wasn’t easy. “Being filmed all the time is not an easy task by any means, and there were definitely moments that I’m not proud of,” she wrote on April 22. “There were situations I really wish I could’ve approached differently and most importantly I wish I hadn’t allowed anyone to get me to the level of frustration that was seen on the show.”

Meka Didn’t Allow Herself to be ‘Manipulated’

But overall, the Washington D.C. resident was pleased with how she dealt with the experience. “I’m proud that I didn’t allow myself to be manipulated, gaslighted or a victim,” she wrote. “I’m proud that I spoke up about the things that bothered me. And most of all, I’m proud of myself for knowing my self-worth.”

Having a strong sense of self-confidence is something that took time for Meka to develop. “It took me so long to get to the point where I could confidently say what I bring to the table & what I deserve so it’s amazing to see that manifest itself in my marriage.. & to all of the women that are questioning their self worth because of what a man has told them, know your worth Queen,” Meka wrote. “You’re not asking for too much, you’re just asking the wrong person.”

On Wednesday’s reunion episode, Meka admitted to host the show’s host Kevin Fraizer that there were times where she wished she could have been “softer” with Michael. After he was coaxed to apologize for misleading Meka throughout the eight-weeks they were married, Meka accepted his mea culpa.

Where Is ‘MAFS’ Star Meka Now?

Though he apologized, Michael failed to see how his actions had affected Meka. When Kevin pointed out that Meka was begging for help during the marriage, Michael simply said he didn’t see it that way. He also doubled down on the claim that he was a yoga instructor, even though both Kevin and Meka were dubious. Kevin took it a step further, saying he didn’t think Michael looked like a yoga instructor and Meka confirmed she couldn’t find any location that confirmed he taught there.

Since filming wrapped, Meka introduced a new puppy to her Instagram followers. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had the dog while she was filming or if she got the dog, who is named Missy, after her split from Michael.

Before the global coronavirus pandemic spread, Meka took a trip to Hawaii. “Mahalo Hawaii. I needed this,” she wrote on February 11.

