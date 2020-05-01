Angela Simmons Still Mourns Son’s Father Sutton Tennyson Who Died

Angela Simmons, one star of WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop, still mourns her ex-fiance, who was her son’s father, Sutton Tennyson, who died in 2018 after being shot in his driveway.

Simmons’ main focuses since the death of Tennyson have been raising her son and building her businesses, but she’s still mourning him every day. In a January 2020 of GUHH, it was revealed that she was having a hard time trying to explain the death to their son.

Fans were originally shocked at the revelation that Tennyson was pregnant since she’d been adamant that she was maintaining her virginity until she was married. She announced that she was pregnant with Sutton when she was 28 years old. The two got engaged in 2016 soon after the announcement.

“YES!! I couldn’t be more excited. This is only something I could of only dreamed of. I’m over the moon and feeling so blessed to be able to share my life with the one I truly love. Everything happened in the most perfect way,” she wrote at the time.

Simmons Revealed She Got Pregnant the First Time She and Tennyson Were Intimate

Because so many fans knew Simmons’ plan was to be a virgin until she got married, she said it was hard to reveal to everyone she was pregnant.

“Well, I publicly spoke about it and a lot of people knew that I was a virgin and I waited until I was like 28, and I went from virgin to pregnant. So it was a lot and it was in public,” she told Dr. Oz in a 2019 episode. A lot of people were like, ‘Were you lying or what happened?’ But it just happened really quick for me.”

Sutton Tennyson Jr. was born in September 2016, and the couple split up soon after. In May 2018, she said they needed to end the relationship after months of being unhappy.