Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

This week on Vanderpump Rules, Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder’s then-boyfriend, asks her to marry him. The two are now engaged and have been since August 2019.

Clark and Schroeder got engaged when he popped the question in a cemetery setting, and the ring he chose is both vintage and meaningful. Tonight’s episode of Vanderpump Rules is titled, “Til Death Do Us Not Part,” and will show off the proposal.

According to the episode synopsis, “Beau stuns Stassi with a quirky but romantic engagement proposal, and when Lisa hosts an elaborate party to celebrate the happy couple, Jax and Brittany comfort Kristen when she’s left out.” On last week’s episode, Kristen and Beau had a conversation about how they couldn’t be as close of friends anymore since Beau was in a serious relationship with Stassi.

Here’s what you should know about Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder’s fiance:

1. He’s Been An Actor For Over 10 Years

Clark has been an actor for a decade with his first film credit coming in 2009 as “The Hood” in The Revenant. He has since appeared in many videos and shorts, most recently in a movie titled Coyote County Loser in 2009.

According to IMDb, Clark is known for his work on DarkWolf (2003), Auteur (2006) and The Revenant.

He has most recently appeared as himself on Summer House in 2019, Basically Stassi in 2019, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2019, and, of course Vanderpump Rules for the past two years.

2. He Moved to LA to Get Into Casting

Clark currently works in commercial casting for Sanford Casting, which makes him different from most of the cast members on Vanderpump Rules. He didn’t plan on pursuing a career in acting, and instead wanted to get into casting.

“I came out here to direct and get into casting back when I was 22. But then when you’re in the room and someone was like, ‘Hey Beau, do you want to do this part for X amount of money?’ I’m like, oh yes, because that’s a crapload of money. So that’s why I randomly did acting,” he explained. “If you Google me, there’s crappy D-movies that I did, but I’ve been in casting for so long, that’s my job, that’s what I love to do, but I’m not gonna say no if someone wants me to do a Cialis commercial or something.”

He has lived in Los Angeles longer than he has lived anywhere else, though he has spent time in Fort Lauderdale, Italy and Nashville.

3. The Engagement Ring is a Family Heirloom

Clark proposed with a 3.5-carat diamond ring that was an heirloom from his grandparents. Since the engagement, Beau and Stassi have both compared the ring to a dark object from the world of Harry Potter, saying that it has had a spiritual effect on Stassi.

“I keep calling it a horcrux, because she said like, the minute she put it on, she starts acting all weird,” Beau shared with Bravo.

The engagement ring is a family heirloom from the 1900s and is 3.5 carats. The diamond is a European round-cut, which is then surrounded by 24 smaller stones and placed in a platinum band. According to People, the ring was acquired by Beau’s grandfather in the 1940s or ’50s, and it was then passed down to Beau’s aunt and then to Beau.

4. Their Friends Tried to Get Them Together For A While

According to Refinery29, Schroeder’s fellow Witches of WeHo tried to get her and Clark together for “a while” prior to their actual meeting.

When Kristen first showed Clark Schroeder’s Instagram page, he initially responded with a hard no based solely on her super contoured look and super blonde hair.

The two finally met while closing out West Hollywood’s Mondrian Hotel bar during an August 2017 evening, and they’ve been together ever since. When they started dating, she would refer to him as “overalls” in public because that’s what he liked to wear.

5. He Responded to Fans Telling Him to Run From the Relationship

After the drama that went down on last week’s episode, fans took to Twitter and Instagram to tell Clark to run away from his fiance leading both Schroeder and Clark to speak up about their relationship.

Schroeder shared a laughing gif accompanied by the caption “All these ppl tweeting at Beau to ‘run’ like he wasn’t aware I was psycho before now.” Her ex-boyfriend Jax retweeted her tweet, adding “I would say to run, but you know she would find you.”

Clark tweeted, “OK I’m drunk. I’m annoyed. You don’t know me. I’m happy in my relationship! I can psychoanalyze myself without your DM’s or comments.”

Tune in to Vanderpump Rules on Bravo at 9 p.m. /8 p.m. central to watch their relationship continue to grow.

READ NEXT: See Beau Clark’s Engagement Ring for Stassi Schroeder