Annie D’Angelo, Willie Nelson’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Annie D’Angelo, Willie Nelson’s fourth and current wife, has been married to the country music legend since 1991. D’Angelo and Nelson share two children together, Lukas and Micah, who are both musicians today.

D’Angelo and Nelson met when D’Angelo was hired to work as a makeup artist for the 1986 film Stagecoach, which starred Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Johnny Cash. Nelson’s relationship with D’Angelo is his longest marriage, with D’Angelo sticking by Nelson’s side through several drug arrests over the years.

Here’s what you need to know about Nelson and D’Angelo’s relationship:

They Were Married on September 16, 1991 in Nashville

D’Angelo and Nelson dated for several years before they finally got married. They tied the knot on September 16, 1991, at Nashville’s St. Alouin Church, with all of the their closest family and friends in attendance.

The couple welcomed their first child Lukas Autrey Nelson to the world on December 25, 1988. The couple’s second child, Jacob Micah Nelson, was born on May 24, 1990. Both Lukas and Micah are musicians today and have toured with their father on several occasions.

Nelson Says His Marriage Works Because He’s Grown as a Husband & Learned From His Previous Failed Marriages

Nelson says his and D’Angelo’s marriage works, because, “well, I now understand a lot more than I did. I’m not easy to live with. I’m pretty temperamental, you know. I’ve been used to doing things my own way for so long that I’m not interested in any suggestions. There was friction with my other wives. But it seems like Annie and I did okay with each other. It takes a special person to live with me,“ he told Parade.

He added, “I’ve got great wives, great kids, great grandkids. Both my sons, Micah and Lukas, are doing well. Lukas has opened for Bob Dyl-an and B.B. King, so he’s doing really well. He’s also opened for me a few times, and he will again.”

D’Angelo Encourages Him to be Healthier & Helped Reduce His Payroll

According to The Boot, D’Angelo helped Nelson become healthier over the years, encouraging him to exercise more and cut back on the bacon. The two often swim together at their Maui home and bike around Hawaii. Additionally, Nelson’s wife helped him sort out some of his financial issues and reduce his payroll, The Boot reports.

“There were a lot of people sponging off him, even though he didn’t look at it that way,” Nelson’s friend Johnny Bush said, according to the Boot. “They lived in the condos and at the world headquarters; there were trailers all over the place. And, of course, Willie wasn’t going to tell them to leave.”

D’Angelo Released Her Own Line of Marijuana Edibles

Both Nelson and D’Angelo are advocates of marijuana legalization, and D’Angelo even started her own line of edibles in 2017, called “Annie’s Edibles,” according to Taste of Country. The hand-crafted chocolates are made from natural techniques, with the chocolate itself made from “consciously sourced ingredients” and low-heat processes, according to the press release.

“I make my infused chocolates for people who want to enjoy gourmet cannabis chocolate in a controllable way. It’s important that my chocolates are suitable for those with diet restrictions – whether someone is vegan, has Celiac Disease or gluten allergies, requires a low or balanced sweetener diet or if they have a low tolerance to cannabis they can still enjoy the benefits of my infused chocolates,” Annie said of her products, according to Taste of Country.

Nelson Says D’Angelo Has Been With Him ‘Through Thick & Thin’

According to The Boot, Nelson was asked back in 2012 if D’Angelo was “the real love of [his] life,” and he jokingly responded, “well for the moment she is.”

He added of his wife, “She’s been with me through thick and thin — you can’t ask for anything more than that!”

