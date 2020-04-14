‘Bachelor Summer Games’ Is Canceled But Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

In late March, ABC announced that The Bachelor Summer Games would not be moving forward with filming amid the coronavirus pandemic. But what about Bachelor In Paradise?

Bachelor In Paradise will not air at its usual time this year, considering it is not in production.

Recently, Chris Harrison opened up to Glamour about the franchise’s spinoff shows. He said, “Believe me, I’m at the front of the line of people that are hopeful of keeping all of this alive.[Bachelor creator] Mike Fleiss, [ABC senior vice president of alternative programming] Rob Mills, myself, and all the producers talk every other day, if not every day, about how we can create more and more content.”

He added on that The Bachelorette is the main priority right now. “First and foremost, when we get back, we have to safely figure out how can we produce The Bachelorette,” Harrison revealed. “When can we start shooting? It’s not like there’s going to be a day, say May 1, if the governor and president decide that we can all [resume work], and then boom, we have a television show. That’s not how it works. That just means we can go to work and start producing a television show.”

Chris Harrison Is ‘Optimistic’ that BIP Will Happen This Year

Bachelor In Paradise usually films in June, and takes about a month to shoot. Clearly, that won’t be the case this year.

However, Chris Harrison is still optimistic that the show will shoot in 2020. He tells Reinery29, “I like to be optimistic and so I’m going to stay with that until I hear otherwise.”

He acknowledged that members of the crew are out of work until production picks up again.

“I’m champing at the bit and it’s not sexy, but I want to put everyone back to work. We have a huge family of people that you guys don’t get to see. I am grateful I get to be the voice and the face of this, but there are hundreds, if not thousands, of people behind the scenes. They want to get back to work and we are going to put them all back to work as soon as we can get back,” he explained.

There Is No Set Date to Resume Production on ‘The Bachelor’

At this point in time, there is no set date to resume production on The Bachelor.

According to Reality Steve, producers are “optimistic” that things could get going by summer.

The reality guru states that producers may shoot Clare Crawley’s season between July and August with the hopes of a September premiere, but there may not be travel or exotic locations included in the season.

On his podcast, Reality Steve shared, “I have learned that ‘The Bachelorette’ is looking to film the entire [season] in one location… That means all the dates, and the cocktail parties, and rose ceremonies, and the cast would all live in one resort for the whole time of filming. Zero travel. And I’m talking about — that certainly seems to me, from what I was told — they’re never leaving wherever they’re going. Now, I don’t know the location, because what I’m told is they are out scouting right now for a resort to accept them for a five-week filming in July and into August, and it would air in September.”

