Beddley on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Lola Ogden appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank with her bedding product, Beddley, in order to score a deal from one of the sharks. The episode airs tonight, April 3 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The new duvet covers were pitched to sharks Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John.

Duvets, which are down-filled bed covers, are often covered up by duvet covers, which can look more stylish and provide added comfort. These covers, however, are not always intuitive, and they sometimes cause frustration to people attempting to use them, which is the problem Beddley set out to fix.

Here’s what you should know about Beddley:

1. Beddley Was Created Because of Frustration with Traditional Duvet Covers

Ogden invented Beddley after a moment of frustration she experienced in the morning while making her bed.

“Our mission is to help you enjoy making your bed without any stress and in record time! Your time is precious and every little bit saved goes a long way,” the Beddley website reads. “Experience the easy duvet cover in all its simplicity and splendor… No more duvet cover stress.”

The website continues, saying that the bedroom should be a happy place and a place to relieve stress. That being said, you should not be having frustrations with your duvet cover.

2. They Offer a Number of Options and Colors

Beddley Duvet covers come in two separate options: the easy collection and the zero stress collection. All of the duvet covers are constructed with 100 percent soft, Egyptian cotton.

They range from $130 to $170 and come in a variety of colors including white, grey, peach, blue, purple and tan. The Zero Stress Collection comes in white, blue and grey.

“Your bed is made in a fraction of the time and you will never struggle with your duvet cover again,” the website reads. “Made of the finest soft Egyptian cotton, each luxury comforter cover has four corner ties to keep your precious comforter in place inside.”

3. Ogden Has an MBA from Columbia

According to Shark Tank Blog, Ogden has an MBA from Columbia and a background in finance and technology.

She has training in both chemistry and physics, and she spent much of her adult life in the finance world. Now, she has used all of those skills to invent Beddley and start the business of selling the duvet covers online.

Ogden has a passion for creating products that solve problems, which is something the sharks will likely appreciate. She also created a company called GapEnder, which eliminates the “bust gap” in women’s shirts.

4. The Duvet Covers Have Ties and Zippers Instead of Buttons

The Beddley duvet covers open on three sides rather than just the one. In order to use it, you just open all three sides, lay the duvet on top, and zip it back up.

You can also tie each corner of the duvet to the cover in order to keep all things in place. There are videos showing how to use the duvet covers on the Beddley website as an added instructional method for customers.

According to the website, “Beddley has forever changed the bedding landscape with an unparalleled innovation that is helping people across the globe.”

5. Beddley is Sold Direct to Consumer

At the time of writing, Beddley duvet covers are only available on the Beddley website. Payments can be made through PayPal, and everything is handled through the one site.

It’s likely that Ogden will ask the sharks for help with getting different avenues of business open including retail and expansion in online sales.

Tune in to Shark Tank on Friday, April 3 at 8 p.m. on ABC to see if Ogden can get a deal with one or more of the sharks.

