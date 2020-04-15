‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ Live Recap & Elimination Spoilers for Episode 3

On the latest episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness, it’s a guys’ week for the elimination battle, which means Survivor alum Jay Starrett better watch his back — he knows everybody is gunning for him because they think he’ll be easy to beat.

In fact, this episode is titled “A Hard Jay’s Night” and the description teases, “Jay finds himself in the middle of a dangerous love triangle that could result in his demise; Wes and Bananas’ alliance faces its first true test.”

The preview video shows the challenge, “Decode and Detonate,” which involves decoding a puzzle and then getting to blow up a truck, which is fun. Who will be able to blast their way into the Tribunal this week?

Follow along here with our live recap but be warned of elimination spoilers. All times Eastern.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

