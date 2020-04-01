MTV ‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: Who Are the Predicted Winners?

The latest season of MTV’s The Challenge is called “Total Madness” for a reason — the premiere episode is bonkers. And of course, because this filmed months ago, spoilers are out there if you are interested in knowing who goes home when and who ends up in the winner’s circle at the end. But be warned of spoilers ahead.
The Winners Are…
According to two different sources — CheatSheet and Fandom — the male winner is Johnny Bananas and the female winner is Jenny West. This will be West’s first win on the show, but Bananas’ seventh win.
The competitors who also make it really far are: Kaycee Clark and Kyle Christie in second place, Bayleigh Dayton and Cory Wharton in third place, and Melissa Reeves and Fessy Shafaat in fourth place.
According to both sources, Melissa and Bayleigh are both medically disqualified after getting hurt at the end and neither one of them finished the final event.
This season also includes a new twist wherein each contestant must have faced an elimination battle in order to make it to the finals. We don’t yet know if this has any substantial weight at the end, i.e. if anyone gets to the finals and is sent home because he or she hasn’t faced elimination yet. That will be very interesting to watch play out.
The Eliminations
Between the two sites, there is also information about the various eliminations along the way, which are as follows:
- Asaf Goren eliminated by Jay Starret
- Jennifer Lee eliminated by Jenny
- Chris “CT” Tamburello eliminated by Jay
- Ashley Mitchell eliminated by Dee Nguyen
- Jay eliminated by Rogan O’Connor
- Tori Deal eliminated by Jenna Compono
- Stephen Bear eliminated by Nelson Thomas
- Tula “Big T” Fazakerley is medically disqualified after fighting with Mattie Breaux
- Jordan Wiseley eliminated by Fessy
- Jenna eliminated by Aneesa Ferreira
- Wes Bermann eliminated by Johnny Bananas
- Kailah Casillas eliminated by Kaycee
- Chris “Swaggy C” Williams eliminated by Cory
- Mattie eliminated by Dee
- Josh Martinez eliminated by Kyle
- Nany Gonzalez eliminated by Melissa
- Nelson eliminated by Rogan
- Aneesa eliminated by Bayleigh
- Rogan eliminated by Johnny Bananas
- Dee eliminated by Jenny
Additionally, the Tribunal is back this season, according to Fandom, which means that three players will decide one of the contestants that goes into elimination each week.
The Hookups
In addition to this being one of the hardest seasons physically, the contestants are also being housed in a fallout bunker in the Czech Republic. It has, of course, been renovated into a pretty nice place to live, but it’s definitely not some posh house with all the amenities.
However, the bleaker living conditions still do not stop people from hooking up — thank goodness, right?
Fandom reports that the hookups are between Asaf and Nany, Bear and Kailah, Dee and Jay, Dee and Rogan, and Kyle and Melissa.
The Challenge: Total Madness premieres Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.
