Are CVS & Walgreens Open on Easter Sunday 2020?

CVS and Walgreens locations are open for business on Easter 2020. Like most retail stores, CVS and Walgreens are offering special discounts and sales for the holiday, while also implementing safety practices for social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. CVS and Walgreens stores do not typically have a set holiday schedule that applies to all of their stores on holidays.

CVS Stores on Easter

CVS stores are open on Easter Sunday. CVS stores do not have set holiday hours chain-wide, so the hours may vary from store to store. Because of this, it’s best to check before heading over. And as always, pharmacy hours might be different than their regular retail hours. To locate a nearby CVS Pharmacy location or confirm store hours, visit CVS.com/stores.

A representative from CVS told Heavy that there are some pretty great delivery options for people interesting in shopping at CVS on Easter today.

“I recommend customers call their store for updated hours, however during this time of social distancing, CVS is making select items from our Easter Assortment available for delivery through our partnership with Instacart.”

So yes, that means you can order Easter items from CVS via delivery today if slots are available in your region. You can also get some prescriptions delivered.

The representative also told Heavy: “In addition, CVS Pharmacy has launched several initiatives to help spread joy and social connection during this difficult time, including the donation of more than $5 million worth of seasonal treats to local charity organizations across the country to help consumers celebrate upcoming holidays, including Easter. Local field leaders and managers at CVS Pharmacy stores are selecting the organizations to receive these donations, focusing on hospitals, food banks, senior centers, youth programs and other critical resources. Earlier this month, CVS also began surprising prescription delivery and drive-thru customers with free spring themed greeting cards to spark some human connection during this time of social distancing.”

CVS customers are still encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, and to use drive-thru and delivery options when possible. For more information about how CVS Health is responding to the pandemic, you can visit CVS Health COVID-19 Resource Center.

Walgreens Stores on Easter

Walgreens stores tend to be open on Easter, but they do not have set holiday hours, so their exact hours may vary from store to store. Since store hours can vary from store to store so it’s best to check before stopping by. As with other retail stores, their pharmacy hours might be different than their regular retail hours. Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on Easter 2020.

Most Walgreens stores are now open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., including 24-hour locations. Some may have shorter hours, however. 24-hour pharmacy locations will continue to have a 24-hour drive-through pharmacy open, even if the store itself closes at 9 p.m. Of course, you should still check with your local Walgreens to confirm these hours. Walgreens are also dedicated the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays to senior citizens, their caregivers, and immediate families. Senior citizens also get 30% off regularly priced Walgreens brand items on those days and 20% off regularly priced national brands.

Certain Walgreens locations are beginning to offer COVID-19 testing sites, including 15 new sites in seven states.

