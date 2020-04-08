Dennis Quaid: Trump Is Handling Coronavirus Well

During an interview with the Daily Beast, actor Dennis Quaid said President Donald Trump was handling the coronavirus pandemic well. The actor was talking to the publication about his podcast, “The Dennissance,” the pandemic and more.

“I think Trump, no matter what anybody thinks of him, is doing a good job at trying to get these states—and all of the American people—what they need, and also trying to hold our economy together and be prepared for when this is all over,” Quaid said.

The Daily Beast asked Quaid how he thought the Trump administration was handling the pandemic considering he has raised money for hospitals in the past and is an advocate for patient safety. “Well, to tell you the truth, I think the president is handling it in a good way. We see him on television every day, he’s involved, and the travel ban early on was a great idea—which he did in spite of protest about that. But I don’t want to get into the protest,” he said.

Quaid identifies as an independent. “I’ve voted both ways throughout my life, swinging like a pendulum toward what the country needed at the time,” he said.

This pandemic could be what unifies the country. “I think this might be an opportunity for the country to come together again. World War II did that for that generation, and this might be our defining moment of a generation,” Quaid said. “It’s going to be a different world, for sure, when all this is over, and hopefully we can all be a bit more unified.”

How Dennis Quaid is Handling the Pandemic with His Fiancée

Quaid is quarantining with his fiancée, Laura Savoie. “We’re doing our best to make lemonade out of lemons here, making sure that everybody has very limited contact with the outside world, and stay home for five days in a row,” he said.

The couple, who has a 39-year age gap, had to push back their wedding because of the coronavirus. “We were supposed to be married tomorrow [April 4] in Hawaii. We’ve postponed it,” he said. “We haven’t decided till when, because nobody knows when we’ll be getting back to the new normal, so… we try to make lemonade around here. I know something good is going to come of it.”

The Parent Trap actor isn’t bothered by their age difference. “I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me,” the 65-year-old actor told The Guardian about his 26-year-old fiancée. “I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. … I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that.”

Quaid said Savoie is The One. “I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is,” he said. “I feel like I have a real partner in life.” Quaid was previously married to P.J. Soles, Kimberly Buffington and Meg Ryan.

Quaid’s Interview Draws Mixed Reaction

After Quaid’s Wednesday interview with the Daily Beast was released, his name became a top-trending Twitter topic. While some people agreed with Quaid’s statements, others slammed the Hollywood actor.

Dennis Quaid thinks Trump is doing a good job. 55% of Americans disagree with him. pic.twitter.com/I3dH565vOA — Mad World (@MadddWWWorld) April 8, 2020

Dennis Quaid is right. Trump administration initially botched the #coronavirus response. Partly because they went on @WHO reports which were deadly inaccurate. Since then anyone saying Trump hasn't done a good job is a biased fool. Even Govs Newsom and Cuomo praised it. — Chuck Knoxx 🇺🇸 (@kingchuck810) April 8, 2020

Trump is doing a terrible job, but Dennis Quaid can think what he wants. pic.twitter.com/3NUjcDg6I6 — 🇮🇪🇮🇹🇺🇸 Black Coffee In Bed, Bath, & Beyond ☕ (@mwgfla) April 8, 2020

