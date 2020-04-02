Dessa Blaine, David Blaine’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nine-year-old Dessa Blaine is showing her cards with her dad, the famous illusionist David Blaine, who is best known for his street performances. The young Blaine is taking the stage for the first time on ABC.

David Blaine is performing on ABC in a one-hour special airing at 10 p.m. EST Wednesday, April 1, 2020 on ABC, “David Blaine: The Magic Way.” On the special, he is also introducing his daughter.

Dessa Blaine is separated from her father during the coronavirus pandemic. She is in France, where borders have been closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. But that didn’t stop the young performer from making her debut as an illusionist.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Dessa Blaine Is Performing for the First Time on Her Dad’s ABC Special

Nine-year-old Dessa Blaine is performing for the first time on ABC, where she is taking the stage alongside her dad, David Blaine. They are performing on “David Blaine: The Magic Way.” The one-hour special airs at 10 p.m. EST on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. On the show, Blaine performs for married actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, comedian Dave Chappelle, “Breaking Bad” alums Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and iconic athletes Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Dessa Blaine performs a card trick for Gisele Bündchen and James Corden on the program. David Blaine told USA Today he usually keeps his daughter out of the public eye.

“I’ve been very private about everything with her, but during this time and with what’s going on, I felt like this is an appropriate time to show family and my daughter… and just give a little kind of insight to something I would normally not put on TV,” he said. “Usually in my shows, I’m acting kind of, like, magician-y or whatever. This is the first time that I’m not.”

2. Dessa Blaine Is the Daughter of David Blaine’s Ex, French model Alizée Guinochet

Dessa Blaine is the daughter of David Blaine’s ex-girlfriend, Alizée Guinochet. She is a 34-year-old French model who was previously engaged to Blaine before their split. In 2009, they were spotted kissing in Central Park and wearing “pre-engagement rings,” which were gold bands, hers with small diamonds. Blaine told the New York Post at the time he would buy Guinochet a “real” ring “when the economy improves.”

They were engaged on Blaine’s birthday on April 4, 2009, when Guinochet was 23 years old, according to Daily Entertainment News. They dated for several years before their engagement. TMZ reported in 2013 the couple had been splitting and reuniting.

Guinochet has worked for Fashion Model Management of Milan, Chic Management, MD Management, Next Model Management from Miami, NBPeople and Next Model Management from Milan, according to Daily Entertainment News, in addition to some acting gigs, according to IMDB.

3. David Blaine Tells His Daughter Not to Do ‘Crazy Things Like Papa’

David Blaine told USA Today his 9-year-old daughter has a knack for magic. He even said she is “so much better” at performing illusions than he is. However, Dessa Blaine hasn’t said that she wants to be a magician, and her dad is fine with that.

David Blaine tells his daughter not to do “crazy things like papa,” but she wants to replicate some of his wild stunts.

“I could never, ever watch that – ever!” he said.

He recalled Dessa picking up on the craft from a very young age, having watched him perform illusions throughout her young life.

“When she was little, I could do magic while holding her, and when she was 4 she just started doing magic to me,” he told USA Today. “She took my cards and went, ‘Pick a card. Don’t show it!’ And it was really good!”

4. David Blaine Shares Cute Photos With Dessa on Instagram, Including a ‘Levitation’ Photo

While David Blaine generally keeps his daughter out of the limelight, he takes the opportunity to share the occasional photo with 9-year-old Dessa Blaine on Instagram.

“Real levitation,” he wrote on July 21, 2019, captioning a photo of a scenic vista from a mountainous landscape.

He also shared a photo of his daughter on March 8, 2020 for International Women’s Day.

“#happyinternationalwomensday to the very strong and amazing women!” he wrote.

The April 1, 20202 ABC special also included a touching father-daughter moment.

“You’re the real magic,” Blaine tells his daughter.

5. Dessa Blaine & David Blaine Are Separated Because of the Coronavirus

Dessa Blaine and David Blaine have been separated due to mitigation efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Dessa is in France with her mom, Alizée Guinochet. France closed its borders due to the coronavirus pandemic. While they are separated, David Blaine has been using FaceTime to talk with his daughter.

“I’ve been doing FaceTime workouts with her every day,” he says. “We do jump rope competitions, we do push-ups. We do planks together over FaceTime.”

Blaine also used FaceTime to perform his illusions on the ABC special.

