Edwin Arroyave, Teddi Mellencamp’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 premieres on Wednesday, April 15 at 8/7c on Bravo. One of the reality show‘s major storylines this season is Teddi Mellencamp’s pregnancy with her third child.

Ahead of the season 10 premiere, Mellencamp’s husband Edwin Arroyave shared a photo of the couple on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote “This was the trip @teddimellencamp got pregnant with our miracle baby. We didn’t know it until after we started filming season 10 of #RHOBH which premieres tonight on @bravotv – make sure to tune in at 8pm. Another wild ride. Love you mama.”

As you watch season 10, here’s what you need to know about Teddi Mellencamp’s husband Edwin Arroyave:

1. Edwin Is the Founder & CEO of Skyline Security Management

Per Arroyave’s website, he is the CEO and founder of Skyline Security Management, which is “one of the largest authorized dealers of Brinks Home Security.”

In addition to his security company, Arroyave has also dabbled in film production. According to IMDb, he was an executive producer for the short film “Spoken Word” in 2016.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Arroyave and Mellencamp have a combined net worth of $12 million.

2. Edwin & Teddi Were Married in 2011

Edwin and Teddi have been married since 2011, but they started dating in 2008. On December 26, 2018, Mellencamp recalled the night she met her husband in a sweet Instagram post. She wrote “10 years ago today I met this boy @tedwinator. I assumed after one crazy night after a nightclub meeting we would never meet again. This is us then and throughout the last 10 years…We have become the very best of friends, traveled the world, built huge businesses, created a beautiful family and life that I am beyond proud of. We also learned what it’s like to fight for each other. Life is not perfect. Marriage is not perfect, but, knowing you found the person that you are willing to fight for for the rest of your life when hard things happen makes my heart feel full. Thank you for being my person @tedwinator, I love you. We did it baby. 10 years and a lifetime to go.”

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, the couple revealed that marriage wasn’t always in their relationship plans. Teddi said that, although their relationship had become much more real, one day Arroyave “came home and he had tears in his eyes, and I had never really seen him cry before, and he just put a blank check down on the bedside table, and he was like: ‘Hey, I just wanted to tell you that I love you and I went to go buy the ring today. I’m sorry. I just don’t believe in marriage and I don’t want you to break up with me.’ I felt like the life had just been sucked out of me.”

While that was a momentary roadblock in the relationship, Arroyave ended up proposing the very next day. He said “Your mind plays tricks on you, and at the end of the day, I knew that this was the girl that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

3. Edwin & Teddi Have 3 Children Together, & He Has a Child From a Previous Relationship

Edwin and Teddi share three children together: daughter Slate, son Cruz, and one-month-old daughter Dove. They have a blended family, as Edwin has a daughter, Isabella, from his previous relationship.

The couple welcomed their third child and second daughter, Dove, on February 25, 2020. Mellencamp announced the new addition on Instagram with a sweet photo of her and Arroyave cradling their baby. In the caption, she wrote “Guess what, baby girl. You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you.

4. Edwin & Teddi Struggled With IVF Before Getting Pregnant With Their Son Cruz

Having their children was no easy task for Edwin and Teddi, and the couple had to overcome heartache and struggle before their children were born.

According to Bravo TV, when asked on Instagram if she was interested in having a third child, Mellencamp said “I would love to more than anything… Most likely no though. I had multiple miscarriages before Cruz and the IVF process was very hard for me and I am not sure I can go through it again. I feel very blessed with the kiddos we have.”

On an earlier season of RHOBH, Mellencamp opened up about her IVF experience, saying “IVF is one of the hardest things you can go through as a woman. One of your biggest jobs is to make babies and when you can’t, you feel sad ’cause you’re not able to make your baby. And you also feel sad ’cause you feel like you’re failing.”

Edwin & Teddi Bought Their House in Hollywood Hills For Over $4 Million

According to Trulia, Arroyave and Mellencamp purchased a home for their family in Hollywood Hills in 2018 for $4.07 million.

The mansion, located above the famed Sunset Strip on a 26,870 piece of property, has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It features a private gym, home office and an outdoor swimming pool, and has plenty of space for their family of 6.

