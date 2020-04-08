Gavin DeGraw’s House: Where the Singer Calls Home

Gavin DeGraw is one of the musicians performing in tonight’s CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares virtual concert. The special premieres at 8 p.m. on CMT.

If you miss tonight’s show, an encore performance will air on MTV on April 10 at 8 p.m. CMT will also re-broadcast the special on April 11 at 12 p.m. DeGraw is one of several stars performing from his home. The lineup includes Dolly Parton, Jennifer Nettles, Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Randy Houser and Rascal Flatts. Rita Wilson is hosting.

According to CMT, viewers are encouraged to donate to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which benefits music industry professionals. The network says half of the proceeds raised will benefit those working in Nashville.

One of the social side effects of the coronavirus pandemic has been an increased awareness of each other’s homes and family lives. Colleagues are glimpsing each other’s kitchens and home offices through online conference calls, local and national reporters are broadcasting from their living rooms and musicians have provided comfort by streaming home jam sessions. Where does DeGraw call home?

Gavin DeGraw Owns Four Penthouse Condos In Downtown Nashville

It’s a real honor to be performing (from my home) as part of CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares. We’re gonna honor Kenny’s legacy and raise money, in his name, for a great cause. Check it out Wednesday, April 8 at 8p ET/PT on CMT #CMTGiants pic.twitter.com/pTzWP1QVlv — GavinDeGraw (@GavinDeGraw) April 4, 2020

Ahead of the CMT Giants special, DeGraw said it was a “real honor” to be a part of the program and celebrate “Kenny’s legacy and raise money, in his name, for a great cause.” DeGraw was born and raised in South Fallsburg, New York, but has called Nashville home for nearly a decade.

According to a search of public records from Davidson County, Tennessee, DeGraw owns four penthouse condos in a high-rise luxury building in downtown Nashville. Heavy is not publishing the name of the building for privacy reasons, but county records suggest DeGraw purchased the four units between 2011 and 2013. His brother, Joseph DeGraw, is listed as a co-owner on one of the units. The four units have a combined valuation of more than $2.3 million.

DeGraw became familiar with Nashville from playing concerts there. He explained to Haute Living in 2019 that his brother was the one who first suggested moving there. “Nashville has become home for me in a lot of ways, DeGraw told the outlet. “Ironically, my dad’s dad was a musician and a World War II vet who knew how to do everything. He back then said if he were us, he’d be in Nashville. It’s now a full-circle moment.”

DeGraw’s Nashville home is located just a few blocks away from his business venture, the Nashville Underground. DeGraw and brother Joey co-own the 40,000 square foot bar located at 105 Broadway. According to the company’s website, the venue doubles as a restaurant and event space. It includes three stages, dance floors and a mechanical bull. The Nashville Underground temporarily closed on March 18 due to the coronavirus.

Gavin DeGraw Says He’s Been Caring For His Father Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

Gavin DeGraw has never been married and does not appear to be in a serious romantic relationship at the moment. But he’s not self-isolating alone. DeGraw shared on Instagram that he is holed up with his father, Wayne DeGraw, and his dog.

DeGraw posted a message on March 24 to apologize to fans for not posting more music during the coronavirus outbreak. He explained, “I wouldn’t want anyone to think I’ve been ignoring you during this difficult time in our lives… But my silence is due to my sorrow. I hope to send you a moment of music we can share as one as soon as possible. Until then I’ll be caring for the most vulnerable and important person in my life, my dad.”

The following day, DeGraw shared a photo of his father and his dog. DeGraw wrote in the caption, “If you have to be stuck inside, these are the guys you wanna be stuck inside with.” Musicians Chris Young, Rob Thomas, Colbie Caillat and Kevin Rudolf were among those who expressed well-wishes in the comments.

Since then, DeGraw has followed through on his promise to share music. He shared concert footage on March 28 and a piano rendition of his song “You Know Where I’m At” on April 7.

The song “You Know Where I’m At” has a poignant message in this time of uncertainty. The lyrics include a message about looking ahead and that better times are on the horizon.

Gavin DeGraw Also Owns Two Properties In Hollywood, Florida

If Gavin DeGraw wanted a break from the hustle and bustle of downtown Nashville, he can head to Hollywood, Florida. He owns two properties there, according to Broward County Property Appraiser public records.

DeGraw purchased a three-bedroom property in 2006 for $510,000. He listed the bungalow-style home in 2012 for $365,000, but it does not appear he had any sellers. As of April 8, 2020, DeGraw was still listed as the property owner according to county records.

DeGraw bought a second property in Hollywood for $600,000 in 2007. The condo is located directly on the Atlantic Ocean, property records show.

