Giuseppi Logan Dead: Jazz Musician Dies From COVID-19

Legendary jazz musician Giuseppi Logan has died at the age of 84 from the COVID-19 coronavirus. Logan’s musical partner and longtime friend, Matt Lavelle, confirmed his death to jazz radio station WBGO.

Logan died on Friday, April 17, in Far Rockaway, Queens at the Lawrence Nursing Care Center. Lavelle confirmed that the musician’s death was due to the coronavirus. Logan was known as a master of many instruments, including the saxophone, clarinet and flute.

Logan is from Philadelphia and he was born on May 22, 1935, and he is survived by his two sons, Jaee and Joe.

Giuseppi Logan Was a Part of the Free Jazz Movement in the 1960’s

The self-taught musician was a New York free jazz staple in the 1960’s. He colloborate with some of the brightest talents of the era, including Bill Dixon, Archie Shepp and Pharoah Sanders.

According to WBGO, when Logan arrived in New York in 1964, he played in The October Revolution in Jazz with artists including Dixon and Cecil Taylor. A few weeks later, he released The Giuseppi Logan Quartet, which included collaborations with Milford Graves, Eddie Gomez and Don Pullen.

Logan then came out with his second album, More, in 1965. It was recorded live at The Town Hall.

