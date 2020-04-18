Paul Haddad Dead: ‘Resident Evil’ Voice Actor Dies at 56

Actor and voice actor Paul Haddad has died at the age of 56. During his decades long career, Haddad performed in many different roles, and he is best known as being the voice of Leon S. Kennedy in the video game Resident Evil 2. He was also the voice of Uncle Arthur in the children’s show Babar.

His death was confirmed on April 17 by Invader Studios, saying “Paul Haddad, our dear friend and an icon among the [Resident Evil] community, has passed away recently. We’ve been truly honored to have the chance to meet and work with such a great man and a brilliant professional that he was. Rest in peace Paul. You will live forever in our hearts.”

Haddad’s cause of death has not been officially confirmed, as well as the date of his death. Comicbook.com has reported that the actor was suffering from throat cancer.

Haddad was born on May 20, 1963 in Birmingham, England. He moved to Canada and attended McGill University in Montreal, Quebec. He also graduated from the National Theatre School of Canada. He was living in Toronto, Canada, at the time of his death.

Paul Haddad Started a GoFundMe on Valentines Day & He Opened Up About Mental Health Struggles

Just over two months ago, Paul shared his health struggles with his Facebook friends, and he started a GoFundMe account to raise funds for neurosurgery. A total of $4,528 has been raised in effort.

In the Facebook post, Haddad revealed the struggles that he was facing. He said in the past eight years, he had been dealing with health, emotional, mental and financial issues, and that he was suffering from loneliness. He said, “I thank God for the love of my Mother, Brother and Sister.”

Haddad also said that he suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder, and that it was the worst it had been in 30 years. Here is the entire Facebook post:

READ NEXT: Rick May: Video Game Voice Actor Dies of COVID-19