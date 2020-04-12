Is There Pizza Delivery on Easter Sunday 2020?

If you’re stuck at home on Easter Sunday and don’t feel like cooking, you might be in luck – most pizza delivery restaurants and popular pizza chains will be open on April 12, so you can order in and relax. However, dozens of restaurants also close their doors to allow employees the day off, which raises the question – which pizza restaurants are open today? And which places deliver?

Considering most people are still in self isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants that offer delivery are currently doing big business. Little Caesars, Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza will all be open on Easter in order to accommodate the high demand of people ordering out.

Here’s what you need to know about the pizza delivery holiday schedule this year:

Pizza Chains Typically Remain Open During Most Major Federal Holidays, Excluding Thanksgiving & Christmas

Although restaurants tend to close on most major holidays, pizza chains often remain open during big, celebratory holidays like New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Memorial weekend, the 4th of July and Labor Day weekend. Since pizza is a go-to for many celebrations during those holidays, it wouldn’t make sense to close down and risk losing out on the big sales they often bring in on holiday weekends.

Many pizza chains have now added Easter to the mix, especially in 2020 with so many people staying home and not celebrating with family due to the coronavirus outbreak. Although Pizza Hut, Domino’s Pizza and Little Caesars are all open on Easter this year, many restaurants will have limited hours, either opening later in the day or closing earlier than usual, so we also encourage readers to call ahead first.

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Domino’s, Little Caesars and Pizza Hut restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

Again, the holiday schedule for each of the chains varies by location, so we always recommend calling your local restaurant to be sure of the hours. As most Pizza Hut, Domino’s and Little Caesars restaurants are chain-operated, the holiday hours are typically left up to the discretion of the owner, so the hours may change depending on where you live.

All Three Pizza Chains Now Offer ‘No Contact’ Delivery

If you’re looking to order out but are worried about having to make contact with the delivery driver, Pizza Hut, Domino’s and Little Caesars have you covered. All three pizza chains now offer “no contact” delivery, allowing customers to place an order without worrying about having to be in physical contact with the delivery driver; instead, the driver simply leaves the food at the doorstep, asks if the customer would like to tip (from a distance of six feet or more), and leaves, no contact required.

All three pizza chains have been making efforts to support essential workers and needy customers during the pandemic as well. Little Caesars recently parked the “Love Kitchen” food truck outside of a Detroit hospital and delivered free pizzas to healthcare workers, with the hope of delivering “one million pizzas” to essential workers and first responders. Meanwhile, Pizza Hut is trying to keep customers engaged by hosting the “Pizza Hut Isolation Games” on social media, and Domino’s is taking extra care to thoroughly sanitize their restaurants each and every day.

