Is Stop & Shop Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

Yes, Stop & Shop is open on Easter Sunday, April 12, but they have different hours. Their holiday hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop & Shop’s new hours during the coronavirus outbreak are 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

How Is Stop & Shop Handling COVID-19?

In order to remain safe during the pandemic, Stop & Shop has taken some steps to reduce the chance of spreading the virus. One of the things they are doing is limiting the number of people who are allowed in their stores to promote “optimal” social distancing. Its recommended that people stay at least six feet away from one another, as the CDC recommends. They’ve taped the floors so customers know how far to stay away from each other while maneuvering throughout the store.

In an effort to provide a more hygienic checkout experience, plastic sneeze guards are being installed in all checkout areas. Associates are being given face masks, face shields and regularly washing their hands throughout the day.

Upon walking in the store, there are now disinfectant wipes available so people can wipe down their carts and hand baskets as often as they want to.

To help keep their stores clean, Stop & Shop hired a third-party cleaning service. Associates are also being asked to increase the number of times they disinfect their checkout areas. The same caution is being taken with the self-checkout area too. Additionally, Stop n Shop has also added bins so people can throw out their disposable gloves and face masks when they leave.

Are There Early Shopping Hours at Stop & Shop?

Stop & Shop also opens early for people who are 60 years older and those who have compromised immune systems. “We ask all customers to respect this policy and allow our more vulnerable customers the opportunity to shop during this time,” the store said. Early shopping hours start at 6 a.m. and end at 7:30 a.m.

“We hope you will join us in our efforts to care for the older members of our community and those who are most vulnerable at this time,” President Gordon Reid said in a March 18 statement. “We are also thankful to be able to continue to serve all members of our communities, and we appreciate your support in making this initiative a success.”

Reid added: “While we recognize we may be experiencing product shortages in some areas, our stores receive deliveries throughout the day so our shelves will be replenished for shoppers at all hours. We are making our best efforts to have products available across high-demand categories throughout the day.”

Stop & Shop is no longer accepting returns, rain checks or offering refunds. They have promised to keep their prices honest during the pandemic as some items become harder to come by.

“We are keeping prices as low as possible and we assure you that we are operating, as always, with honesty, integrity and in compliance with the laws that are in place to protect you, our valued customer. We continue to offer sale prices on items from week to week,” the company said. “Items that go on sale one week won’t be on sale the following week.”

