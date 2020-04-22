Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit Concert Stream Time & Channels

Jersey 4 Jersey is a star-studded benefit concert announced by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF). Its goal is to raise funds to fight the medical, social and economic effects of COVID-19 in the state, especially in its most vulnerable communities, with all donations going directly to NJPRF. The one-night special broadcast will take place on Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast on Apple Music and AppleTV apps worldwide. It will also be broadcast live and rebroadcast five times on E Street Radio on SiriusXM, which is free on the SiriusXM app. It will also be broadcast on a number of local television channels and radio outlets in the state.

People can view the broadcast on WABC Channel 7, WPVI 6ABC, WPIX, News12, NJTV and more. The full list is available on the NJPRF site. People can hear the broadcast on 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3, Q104.3 and many more stations also listed on the NJPRF site. The hashtag #jersey4jersey is being used to share social media posts about the event.

The Star-Studded Event Will Feature the Biggest Names From the State of New Jersey

What do @chrisrock , @springsteen and @halsey have in common? They're all from NJ and participating in the #Jersey4Jersey broadcast event on 4/22 supporting @NJPRF! Make sure to tune in and support NJ and NJPRF!! See complete all-star lineup below👇https://t.co/JWagGDCLUr — New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (@NJ_PRF) April 14, 2020

The show will feature home appearances from some of the state’s biggest musical stars, like Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa and SZA. There will also be special appearances by guests such as Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart and more.

As the press release for the event stated, this show will also be an opportunity for “recognition of New Jersey’s strength and character” by showcasing “first-hand accounts from front-line workers and citizens impacted by the pandemic.” The event’s goal is to raise funds for the relief fund, honor the people on New Jersey’s front lines in the battle against this pandemic and remind viewers how to help stop the spread of the virus.

The Event Was Announced by the New Jersey First Lady & Will Be Produced by Joel Gallen

Our FIRST ROUND of grants targets the immediate needs of charities fighting food insecurity. #BandTogetherNJ!!!! Read more 👇 Donate 👉 https://t.co/LZnh5RvB4k pic.twitter.com/hN5uzTTzjc — New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (@NJ_PRF) April 9, 2020

Jersey 4 Jersey will be produced by Joel Gallen, the man behind the recent production of the iHeart Living Room Concert Benefit for Fox. Gallen also produced many other television fundraisers, including the post-September 11 award-winning telethon. About the benefit broadcast, the First Lady of New Jersey, Tammy Murphy, said:

New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best – take care of one another. That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times.

On March 24, the NJPRF was launched to raise funds and resources to meet the most critical needs of the state and try to mitigate the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the state’s population. On April 13, the organization announced that it had raised almost $20 million since its creation less than three weeks before.

New Jersey has been extremely affected by the COVID-19, with only the state of New York reporting more confirmed cases. According to data from the New Jersey government, the state had 92,387 cases and 4,753 deaths as of Tuesday, April 21 at 1 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: ‘Nobody Wants Dasani Water’: Coronavirus Meme Spreads