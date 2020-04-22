How to Watch Jersey 4 Jersey Fundraiser Online

The state of New Jersey is coming together on Wednesday when the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund puts on the Jersey 4 Jersey fundraiser concert.

Jersey 4 Jersey starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised locally on CBS-2 New York, CBS-3 Philadelphia, WABC Channel 7, WPVI 6-ABC, NBC-4 New York, NBC-10 Philadelphia, WPIX 11, WWOR 9, News 12, NJTV and Telemundo.

But if you don’t have cable or don’t live locally, you can watch a live stream of Jersey 4 Jersey online via the New Jersey Devils website or Devils social media channels, ABC-7 NY’s Facebook page, the Prudential Center’s Facebook page and many other local stations’ websites or Facebook pages. It can also be watched on the AppleTV app.

The event will also be broadcast live on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio, and Jersey 4 Jersey will be rebroadcast five times. It will also be available on many different radio stations, including1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3, Q104.3. The full list of radio stations can be viewed on the official Jersey 4 Jersey website.

All Proceeds From the Event Will Go Toward Fighting COVID-19

The broadcast fundraiser will be collecting donations for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund to fight the social, medical and economic impact of the coronavirus in New Jersey. As per the event’s website, all proceeds will go toward the “most vulnerable, supporting organizations that provide essential services and aiding those on the front line of the pandemic.”

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, which was launched on March 24, 2020, is hosted by the Community Foundation of New Jersey.

New Jersey has been one of the hardest-hit states by COVID-19 — the state is only behind New York in terms of most positive cases in the United States. As of April 22, New Jersey has 95,865 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,063 deaths according to the New Jersey government.

Who Will Be Attending & Performing During the ‘Jersey 4 Jersey’ Event?

Over a dozen celebrities, ranging from musicians to talk show hosts, are slated to take part in the event. The event lineup is subject to change. Those participating are:

Musician Bruce Springsteen, comedian Jon Stewart, musician Tony Bennett, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, musician Jon Bon Jovi, comedian Chelsea Handler, musician SZA, actor Danny Devito, comedian Chris Rock, musician Halsey, talk show host Kelly Ripa, NFL running back Saquon Barkley, musician Charlie Puth and rock band Fountains of Wayne.

When Springsteen announced that we joining Jersey 4 Jersey, he said, “New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times.”

