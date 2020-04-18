Lizzo’s House: Where the Singer Calls Home

Lizzo’s home is just one of the many places fans are surely going to be excited to catch a glimpse of during the One World: Together at Home

special on Saturday, April 18, which is raising money and awareness for healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines. Here’s what we know about the singer’s house.

Lizzo Lives in East Los Angeles

Lizzo moved to the Los Angeles area in 2016, telling Rolling Stone in a 2018 interview that she never intended to live in L.A.

“I moved here for two reasons, none of them because I wanted to be here. I have so much anxiety, and always get weirded out living in places that are on fault lines. But here I am. I moved out here because I was working on Coconut Oil and I had gotten a gig hosting the show Wonderland. I was like, ‘This is temporary,’ but two years later I’m setting up shop in Echo Park.”

Lizzo then left for a while to record music in Atlanta and recently moved back, telling City Pages that even though she’s a more successful artist now than she was a few years ago, she didn’t want to live in Hollywood. Instead, she opted to return to the East Los Angeles neighborhood of Echo Park, which she calls “the ‘Little Minneapolis’ of L.A.,” referring to the midwestern city where she lived prior to coming to L.A. in 2016.

“I know that might make some people roll their eyes, but it’s where a lot of people who move from the Midwest come, because it has the most community of any place in L.A., in my opinion. It’s pretty chill,” Lizzo said of Echo Park.

To keep busy during quarantine, Lizzo has been hosting meditations for her fans on Instagram from her Echo Park home. She burns a little incense or sage, puts some crystals on display, plays the flute, and then offers her fans affirming stories and anecdotes.

One World: Together at Home Boasts a Cavalcade of Stars

Video Chatting Brings Us Together – One World: Together at HomeWhile we all continue to get the hang of video chatting, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are giving it their best shot – for one night only. Watch One World: Together at Home on Saturday, April 18 at 8/7c on NBC. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCSub » Stream Your Favorite Shows Anytime: http://bit.ly/NBCFullEpisodes NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/ NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc Find NBC trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. Video Chatting Brings Us Together – One World: Together at Home https://youtu.be/INenDNuxNNs NBC on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/user/nbc 2020-04-16T13:00:08.000Z

This two-hour star-studded event is “not a telethon but rather a global broad entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19,” according to the press release.

Lady Gaga is the one curating the special and she has secured appearances by Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Usher, and Victoria Beckham.

The primetime One World: Together at Home special will air on ABC, CBS, and NBC, plus all of their affiliate stations: Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, Syfy, USA, ABC News, Freeform, Nat GEO, BET, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP, TV Land, and VH1 in the U.S.; Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada; and on BBC One internationally on Sunday, April 19.

READ NEXT: How to Live Stream ‘One World: Together at Home’ Online