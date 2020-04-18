Michael Buble’s Wife’s Safety: Fans Worry Over Elbow Video Controversy

Last week, fans called out Michael Buble following a social media appearance in which the star elbowed his wife, Luisana Lopilato. She has since spoken up in defense of her husband.

Buble is one of the many performers that have prepared performances for One World: Together at Home, which will air tonight, April 18, at 8 p.m. The show will be broadcast across a number of networks.

The event is being described as a “global broadcast and digital special to support frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization.” It is being hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

The Video Showed Buble Elbow Lopilato and Then Apologize

no sé ustedes pero yo ví ésto y quedé indignada con ese trato de Michael a Luisana , en serio quedé WTF pic.twitter.com/tuzyizgQTq — Sol🦋 (@solciadler) April 10, 2020

The couple was live on Instagram to read a children’s book together for parents self-isolating with their children during the global coronavirus pandemic. The 44-year-old singer and his 32-year-old wife greeted the live stream, but Lopilato spoke more loudly than Buble. He then elbows her in the side, to which she responds “sorry” before he pulls her toward him.

Later in the video, she reached over to fix his hair, leading him to pull away from her. Fans later took to Twitter to express their concern, writing things like “@MichaelBuble how dare you to treat Luisana like that??? How dare you treat ANY woman or person like that? I was going to say ‘your wife,’ but she is not yours, she deserves respect and love, any partner deserves that.”

Other viewers talked about the dangers of domestic violence especially during quarantine.

in quarantine, domestic violence was always a big thing. michael buble had this wonderful system for mistreating his wife. — empleado de electronic arts portador de denuvo (@seinfeldista) April 14, 2020

According to Insider, some fans also used older videos of Buble and his wife to express their concern for the relationship. In one of the videos, Buble says “you’re so dead” to Lopilato after she showed up late, and in another, Lopilato records herself on a front-facing camera as Buble says “I’m going to kill you.”

Buble previously opened up about having anger issues to Event Magazine, saying “I was prone to violence as a kid, and I’ll tell you now… I could do it again, and probably will. And shouldn’t, and have every reason not to and everything to lose – but probably will do it again.”

Lopilato Spoke Out In Defense of Her Husband

Lopilato spoke out on Instagram about the alleged abuse. She spoke in Spanish and addressed followers in a separate Instagram live.

“Thank you for worrying about me,” she said. “It’s very important that we pay attention to the concerns that were mentioned. Fortunately, I am not suffering.”

She urged followers to pay attention to those who may be the victims of domestic abuse though.

“It is important that we continue to pay attention so that we are able to help the women that are going through a bad time,” she said. “It made me very happy to see the level of awareness my followers have with this topic. I am proud to be Argentinian, and your messages demonstrate to me once again all of the love that you have for me and us. So, thank you, but this is not my case.”

She also posted a statement on her Instagram page, which was also in Spanish. According to MSN entertainment’s translation of the post, she wrote, “It’s incredible how some people are!! While we are in the middle of a pandemic and living our lives under quarantine, angst fear, loneliness and uncertainty of all kinds! … I want you to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would choose him again a thousand times over.”

