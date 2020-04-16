John Stamos’ House: Where His Wife & Son Call Home

John Stamos will be one of the many performers during tonight’s Disney Family Singalong, which airs at 8 p.m. on ABC and features many stars performing Disney hits from their homes. Stamos lives with his family in the Hidden Hills of California.

Before purchasing the new home, Stamos lived in a Spanish-Style Aerie in Beverly Hills. The home was purchased by Stamos in 2005, and he told Architectural Digest in 2019 that the home had grown with him over the past 14 years.

“This place is more ‘me’ than any other house that I’ve lived in, starting with the bones of it, which are grounded and old-school,” says Stamos. “I was able to start as a bachelor and, then, marriage and the kid. I even got married on the property, so it just represents a lot of changes throughout my life. It started out as a party house, and then I straightened my act out and it became a healing house. And then, all of a sudden, Caitlin came into my life, and that was joyous and it took a turn there.”

He has since sold that home and bought the one he lives in now with his wife and son.

Stamos Bought The Home in 2019

Stamos bought the 5,750-square-foot Cape-Cod-style home in late 2019. He purchased the home from Swedish music producer Adam Anders and his wife, singer Nikki Anders. They purchased the home for $2.2 million in 2010.

The new home includes a recording studio with a separate entrance from the home, which doubles as the guest quarters. It also features an open floor plan, wide-plank oak flooring, vaulted beam ceilings, marble countertops, designer chandeliers and multiple fireplaces.

When it comes to outdoors, the home features a pool, a spa, a barbecue, a firepit and a seating area with a fireplace. Since it is an equestrian home, it comes with a barn and a garden along with about 1.5 acres of land.

For a full gallery of images of the home, see the listing online.

Architectural Digest Toured His Previous Home

Stamos put the Beverly Hills Post Office area home on the market for $6.75 million last year after using his trust to buy his new home.

The home featured a music room that was decorated with Disney memorabilia and instruments. Teh room was a jam room, according to Stamos. He told Architectural Digest he hosted musicians like America and the Beach Boys.

“I’ve had parties in there where it would just turn into a full-blown dance party with one hundred people in that little room, dancing and sweating,” he said.

The home was decorated mostly with earth tones and reclaimed materials. He said he once had a shag rug in the bedroom, but his wife has since changed the room to include a velvet loveseat and decorative slats.

Watch Stamos and his family perform on tonight’s Disney Family Singalong, which airs at 8 p.m. on ABC.

