What Time & Date Is ‘Money Heist’ Season 4 on Netflix?

Season 4 of Netflix’s hit series Money Heist is about to be released. If you’re wanting to start watching right away while you’re sheltering at home, you should know that the new season is going to be here sooner than you might expect. Here is when you can watch Money Heist Season 4 in different time zones on Netflix.

‘Money Heist’ Season 4 Premieres on Friday, April 3

Money Heist Season 4 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, April 3. Like most Netflix series, all the episodes will drop at once. The episodes will premiere at 12:01 a.m. Pacific (3:01 a.m. Eastern) on Friday.

The series is debuting on Netflix all across the world and episodes will drop at the same time, no matter where you live. Here’s a look at when it will release in different time zones in the United States, depending on where you live.

Release Times in the U.S. (April 3)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

9:01 p.m. Honolulu (April 2)

10:01 p.m. Juneau, Alaska (April 2)

In other words, if you are planning to watch Money Heist and you’re on the West Coast, you might be up late enough to catch an episode or two before you go to sleep. It’ll be releasing pretty late in other parts of the continental U.S., though. If you’re in Hawaii or Alaska, you’ll have plenty of time to binge some episodes as part of your prime-time viewing.

Previews & More Details

After a long wait and what feels like years of social isolating, it’s finally time to get an escape from the real world. Money Heist is finally back with a fourth season. This Spanish drama (called La Casa De Papel) is a big hit across the world and you can watch Part 4 here as soon as it premieres.

Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix: “La casa de papel Part 4 begins in chaos: the professor thinks that Lisbon has been executed, Rio and Tokyo have blown up an army tank and Nairobi is struggling between life and death. The gang is going through one of its toughest moments and the rise of an enemy among its ranks will put the heist in serious danger.”

Here’s the official trailer from Netflix for Money Heist Part 4.

Money Heist: Part 4 | Official Trailer | NetflixLet the chaos begin. Money Heist: Part 4. Premieres April 3rd. Only on Netflix. Watch La casa de papel, Only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81012311 SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 167 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Money Heist: Part 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix https://youtube.com/netflix Lives are on the line as the Professor's plan begins to unravel and the thieves must fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain. 2020-03-05T16:00:01.000Z

And here’s the teaser for Part 4.

Money Heist: Part 4 | Official Teaser | NetflixLa Casa de Papel Part 4. Premieres April 3rd. Only on Netflix. Watch La Casa de Papel: https://www.netflix.com/title/81012311 SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 167 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Money Heist: Part 4 | Official Teaser | Netflix https://youtube.com/netflix Lives are on the line as the Professor's plan begins to unravel and the crew must fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain. 2020-03-24T10:00:03.000Z

And here’s the video Netflix released back when it announced the date for Season 4.

Money Heist 4 | Date Announcement | NetflixLet the chaos begin. Part 4 of Money Heist debuts exclusively on Netflix April 3rd, 2020. Watch Money Heist, Only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81012311 SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Money Heist 4 | Date Announcement | Netflix https://youtube.com/netflix 2019-12-08T17:00:01.000Z

With everyone having to stay inside because of the virus outbreak right now, the release of this new season couldn’t be better timed.

According to IMDb, the eight episode titles will include:

Game over

La boda de Berlin

Lección de anatomía

Suspiros de Espana

5 minutes antes

KO técnico

Tumbar la carpa

Plan Paris

For this new season, the crew will try to make it out of the Bank of Spain alive. The season is releasing less than a year after Season 3, which just dropped on July 19, 2019. So the new season is out a lot sooner than you might have expected.

According to Express, the cast members for the new season are expected to include:

Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó)

Professor (Álvaro Morte)

Lisbon (Itziar Ituño)

Rio (Miguel Herrán)

Denver (Jaime Lorente)

Stockholm (Esther Acebo)

Palermo (Rodrigo De la Serna)

Helsinki (Darko Peric)

Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian)

Marsella (Luka Peros)

Gandia (Jose Manuel Poga)

The fourth season is going to be a great excuse to escape from everything and immerse yourself in a new show.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Netflix’s ‘My Secret Terrius’ Coronavirus Scene