New ‘Tiger King’ Episode Coming to Netflix, Jeff Lowe Says [VIDEO]

Jeff Lowe has said that a new Tiger King episode might be coming to Netflix, but the streaming giant hasn’t yet confirmed that this is happening. Still, the news is likely going to generate a lot of excitement among people who have become obsessed with the show while sheltering in place.

Lowe Said the Episode Will Be on Netflix Next Week & They’re Filming on April 5

Jeff Lowe, who now runs the GW Zoo that was at the center of the documentary series, shared the exciting news on a video posted by Justin Turner to Twitter. Turner wrote: “So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!!”

Turner and his wife Kourtney founded the Justin Turner Foundation that helps homeless veterans, children, and others battling life-altering illnesses. Turner is a professional baseball player with the Dodgers.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

In the video, Jeff Lowe said that they’re filming the new episode on Sunday, April 5 and the episode will be released on Netflix next week. An exact date and time were not revealed.

It’s important to note that Netflix has not yet confirmed this news. The only information revealed so far has come from Jeff Lowe.

Lowe said in the video above: “Hey Kourtney and Justin, this is Jeff and Lauren from the Tiger King show on Netflix. Thank you for watching the show. Christie said you’re a big fan and… You need a life. You just wasted seven hours on us. Take care guys, we love you, Netflix is adding one more episode. We’ll be on next week. They’re filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe, and put your mask on.”

This is a developing story.