Nick Offerman’s House: Where He & Wife Megan Mullally Call Home

A special reunion episode of Parks and Recreation will be airing on Thursday, April 30. The half-hour scripted coronavirus special was announced as a benefit for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. All of the regular well-loved characters of the series will be returning, and most likely a few guest stars will make an appearance as well.

According to executive producer Mike Schur, the episode will see “Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope, determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.” One of the returning cast members for the special will be Nick Offerman, who plays the legendary, meat-and-whiskey loving no-nonsense boss, Ron Swanson.

Many fans watching the show may be wondering where Nick Offerman lives, since his house may very well be the backdrop for his character’s appearance on the show.

Offerman Lives With His Wife Megan Mullally in Los Angeles

Offerman and his wife Mullally live in Los Angeles together, and they opened up their doors for a feature with InStyle. The house is a 6,500 square foot two-story modern house in the L.A. hills described as a “lesson in balancing calm expanses with strategic blasts of color.” It includes big white spaces with blasts of yellow and magenta.

Offerman, who is a longtime woodworker much like his character Ron Swanson, has built some of their furniture like a two-person desk, a slab dining table and their four-poster bed.

Offerman said that his wife is to thank for the design of the house. “I basically have terrible taste,” he said. “If I had to do a house, it would be all wood and dogs and the skeletons of the animals that I just carved up to put on the barbecue. And I understand that’s not appropriate.” Mullally agreed with him and added, “We would literally be living in a log cabin if it were up to Nick.”

Offerman’s Wife Was a Guest Star on ‘Parks and Recreation’

Mullally is also an actress, a comedian and a singer, and she actually appeared as a guest star on a few Parks and Recreation episodes. Mullally appeared as Tammy II, Ron Swanson’s ex-wife and the director of the Pawnee Library. The two had an interesting relationship on the show, with Tammy using sex as a weapon with which to manipulate Swanson.

Offerman and Mullally met while working on a play in 2000 and married in September 2003. They have continued to work on a lot of different acting projects together. There is an 11-year age difference between the two, which Offerman spoke about in an interview: “One of the great things about our relationship is Megan’s 11 years older than me, and so I’ve happily considered myself her student for our 13 years together, and with good reason. She’s often been a hero to me, and so getting to work with her as a peer in any way is like — I feel like Luke Skywalker getting to go into lightsaber battle standing next to Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

READ NEXT: Jennifer Lopez’s House: Where Her Fiance & Kids Call Home