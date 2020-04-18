Jennifer Lopez’s House: Where Her Fiance & Kids Call Home

Jennifer Lopez was one of the later additions to the lineup for the One World: Together At Home concert put on by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen. The star-studded event is taking place on April 18.

Since the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak caused most Americans to go into self-isolation and practice social distancing, Jennifer Lopez has stayed in touch with her fans and filled them in on how she’s doing at home with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, and kids.

Although Lopez also has homes in Bel Air and New York, she is self-isolating during this pandemic at her home in Miami with Rodriguez and their blended family: J. Lo’s twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha and Ella. In the below video from Architectural Digest, A-Rod shares his goals when designing the house:

Inside Alex Rodriguez’s Sleek Miami Home Inspired by His Daughters | Architectural DigestAlex Rodriguez’s art-filled Florida house is a design triumph—and a sunny oasis for the former New York Yankees slugger and his daughters At baseball star Alex Rodriguez’s home in Coral Gables, Florida, RH chaise longues face the wet-edge pool, while James Perse furniture occupies the adjacent barbecue cabana. Architecture firm Choeff Levy Fischman designed the residence, Briggs Edward Solomon handled the decoration, and Christopher Cawley Landscape Architecture helped revamp the grounds; the property was fitted with artificial grass to conserve water. In the entrance hall are artworks by, from left, Adam McEwen, Dan Colen, and Theaster Gates; the light fixture is by Michael Anastassiades, the table is by B&B Italia, and the corner chair is by Rick Owens. The living room’s blackened-steel panels make a rugged backdrop for a Keith Haring painting (above a Spark Modern Fires fireplace) and a Gérard Van Kal Mon sculpture from Holly Hunt; an Andy Warhol portrait of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The custom-made sofas are dressed in a cotton velvet from Brunschwig & Fils, and the vintage Milo Baughman chairs sport a Holland & Sherry cashmere. The Gabriella Crespi cocktail table and Pierre Cardin floor lamp are both vintage, and the angora carpet is by Woven Accents. In the kitchen, the matte-finish oak cabinetry by Italkraft is complemented by gleaming tile; the sink fittings are by Waterworks. Paintings by Marilyn Minter and Jean-Michel Basquiat energize the dining room, which is appointed with Cassina chairs and a table from Luminaire. The chandelier was custom made by Remains Lighting, and the cylindrical urns are by Rick Owens. In the high-gloss office, a Florence Knoll pedestal table is grouped with Saarinen armchairs, all by Knoll, and a carpet by Diane von Furstenberg for the Rug Company; sconces from Flos flank Marco Ovando photographs. The bar contains a Jonathan Horowitz artwork, a multipanel television by Luxus AV, and an Eric Slayton concrete bench from Holly Hunt. A Jim Hunter sculpture is suspended near the Warren Platner lounge chairs and ottoman by Knoll; the wall unit and the Living Divani bench are from Luminaire. Briggs Edward Solomon contrasted the bar’s polished-marble top with reclaimed-wood flooring in a herringbone pattern. A Marsha Lega wall sculpture shines against a span of concrete in the master bedroom. Briggs Edward Solomon designed the walnut bed, which is joined by nightstands from Luminaire; the rug is by Woven Accents. Ella and Natasha hang out on Natasha’s Anthropologie bed; the hide carpet is by the Rug Company. A walnut-paneled guest room displays a large Adam McEwen work; the wall light is by Flos, and the Warren Platner side tables are by Knoll. Rodriguez’s bath features Waterworks sink fittings mounted on a sheet of mirror, a vintage Senufo chair from Jalan Jalan Collection, and a Malayer carpet from Woven Accents. Still haven’t subscribed to Architectural Digest on YouTube? ►► http://bit.ly/2zl7s34 ABOUT ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST The leading international design authority, Architectural Digest features articles and videos of the best in architecture, style, culture, travel, and shopping. Inside Alex Rodriguez’s Sleek Miami Home Inspired by His Daughters | Architectural Digest 2016-05-04T14:18:12.000Z

The Luxurious Family Home in Coral Gables, Miami, Is Perfectly Built for Entertaining

According to a piece by Hello Magazine, Rodriguez bought the property in 2013. Located in Coral Gables, Miami, on a one-and-a-half acre piece of land, the home was built for Rodriguez with the help of a team of architects. It has a screening room, a lounge and an indoor basketball court.

The house also has large, floor-to-ceiling retractable windows opening up to the backyard. Lopez and Rodriguez have posted a lot of photos and videos of their lush backyard with a large swimming pool. A-Rod will also frequently post some training tips and baseball practice in his backyard. The couple also has an in-ground trampoline. The grass, which looks immaculate, is actually made from artificial turf to save water.

The home also has a pretty complete gym space with many cardio machines: a treadmill, cross trainer and a bike. Lopez shared a video of herself and her 12-year-old daughter dancing in their gym. Despite this at-home gym, however, J. Lo and A-Rod were spotted in early April heading to their local gym in Miami. As PageSix reported, the gym had a ‘closed’ sign on the door, although they clearly made an exception for the superstar couple.

The Family’s Backyard Has Drawn Comparisons to the House Featured in the Movie ‘Parasite’

Their backyard was also on full display in A-Rod’s video post on Easter weekend, when he showed the Easter egg hunt that J. Lo put together for the kids.

On March 18, J. Lo posted a video to Twitter showing her son Max in their backyard on a hoverboard. Some fans were quick to point out that her home looked eerily similar to the house in Parasite, the latest Best Picture winner at the Oscars. In the movie, different members of a family work at a luxurious home in various capacities, and the backyard of the home in the movie has some significant parallels with J. Lo’s Miami house.

We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good…😊 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/K8BnzzB6j6 — jlo (@JLo) March 18, 2020

One fan answered: “please check your basement,” while another asked, “isn’t this the backyard from Parasite?” Many others joked about getting jobs at the house as art therapists or English tutors, referencing jobs that the characters in Parasite took on at the house.

