Retta’s House: Where the Actress Calls Home

Actress Retta — real name Marietta Sangai Sirleaf — put her house on fine display during the Parks and Recreation special episode to raise money for COVID-19 relief during this global pandemic that is keeping millions of people at home in quarantine. Her shoe collection is seriously impressive. Here is what we know about where the actress/comedian lives.

Retta Resides in Los Angeles

As she currently stars on NBC dramedy Good Girls, Retta lives in Los Angeles because that is where the show films. According to Virtual Globetrotting, Retta’s Los Angeles house is located in the Sherman Oaks area of town.

In an Instagram post from earlier this year, she gave fans a glimpse of the impressive closet that she used for Retta’s background on the Parks and Recreation reunion special. Again, her shoe and purse collection is amazing. It also showed off a beautiful white brick fireplace and white kitchen with gray floors. She also filmed a spot for Mucinex in 2019 that shows off her house.

During the quarantine, it looks like Retta is home by herself. She is not married and does not have children, but she has been posting adorable Instagram photos and videos of her nephews. She also posted a video of herself singing to her Good Girls on-screen family that shows off a bit of her home in the background.

If you’d like to see more of Retta’s home, tune in to Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday, April 30 at 12:30 a.m. ET/PT (technically that’s Friday morning, but it is part of Thursday’s late-night lineup) for an interview with the actress.

Donna Meagle Got Her Husband a Mercedes

During their quarantine, Donna’s husband Joe (played by Keegan-Michael Key on the show, though he did not make a cameo on the special episode) has been teaching online and Donna got him a special present for all of his hard work.

“I’m good, Joe’s good. School is all online now, so he’s teaching from home,” Donna says to Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari). “Tom, have you ever witnessed someone trying to teach a group of young children something?”

“Nope. Based on my experiences playing Fortnite, children are terrifying and can make you cry almost immediately,” he responds.

“It’s terrible! The man is a saint, the job is impossible, and every teacher deserves a brand-new Mercedes after this — except for Joe, of course, because you know I already got him a Mercedes!” says Donna, revealing that his Mercedes obviously matches her prized Mercedes-Benz ML.

Donna also took it upon herself to call Garry Gergich (Jim O’Heir) because nobody else would call him on the daily phone tree. Poor Garry. Everyone is so mean to him all the time!

The overall episode was incredibly cute and funny, filled with all our favorite Pawnee citizens. The reunion was put on to raise money for Feeding America. NBC Universal, Subaru, and State Farm sponsored the episode and will be matching donations up to $500,000 through May 21, 2020. The website for donating is FeedingAmerica.org/ParksandRec.

