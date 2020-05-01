Amy Poehler & Ex-Husband Will Arnett Are Quarantining Together

On Sunday, April 26, a star-studded event called Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble was broadcast across Canada featuring numerous singers, actors, athletes, and politicians coming together (virtually) in an effort to raise money for Food Banks Canada. One of the highlights was finding out that Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler is quarantining at home with her two sons and her ex-husband, Will Arnett.

They Did a Bit Together for the Benefit Concert

"I haven't taken a shower in about a month." Will Arnett and Amy Poehler dropped by to say hello for @StrongerCanada. https://t.co/iXoasUV4SL — Twitter Moments Canada (@CanadaMoments) April 27, 2020

During Stronger Together, Arnett appeared in his living room, saying that he hadn’t showered in a month and it doesn’t matter, right before Poehler popped up and quipped, “Actually, it kind of does, Will.”

Then they both put on protective masks and told Canadians, “Do whatever you can — all our love to you, Canada. Stay safe.”

The home where they are currently residing is Arnett’s prefab LivingHomes house in the Beverly Hills area, designed by architect Suchi Reddy, according to Dwell. It was completed in 2017.

Poehler and Arnett Married in 2003 and Divorced in 2012

Poehler and Arnett met in 2000 through a mutual friend (though Arnett has said he had had a crush on Poehler since seeing her perform with the Upright Citizens Brigade in 1996). They married in August 2003 and welcomed son Archibald “Archie” William Emerson in October 2008 and son Abel James in August 2010.

Then in September 2012, they separated and Arnett filed for divorce in April 2014. But in an interview that year with Howard Stern (via E! Online), Poehler said they managed to stay friends — something supported by the fact that they are quarantining together.

“Will and I are very, very good friends,” Poehler told Stern. “We are doing a really good job. I don’t think a 10-year marriage constitutes a failure. I think relationships are really tough.”

The one thing fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up about is that the pair are getting back together, however. In February, Arnett and his girlfriend, Alessandra Brawn announced they are expecting their first child together.

But maybe Arnett will make a cameo in the special COVID-19 episode of Parks and Rec that is airing April 30.

The Parks and Recreation COVID-19 reunion special airs Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, following the special The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

NBC says in a press release that the telecast “will highlight many of the show’s most memorable moments as well as all that went on behind the scenes. The series, which ran from 2009-15, starred Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta.”

“There has been an incredible response since we announced the all-new A Parks and Recreation Special and that is truly a tribute to what this show means to people,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. “It is a testament to the cast and producers that Parks remains such a touchstone and beloved comedy for its millions of fans around the world.”

