Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Roy Horn of the famous duo Siegfried and Roy has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The 75-year-old magician is responding well to treatment. It’s unclear at this time if he is in hospital or recovering at home.

The news was reported by Horn’s publicist in a statement to ABC News, which reads: “We can confirm that Roy Horn has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and is currently responding well to treatment. Most importantly, Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic. We will have no further comment on Roy’s recovery at this time and ask everyone to respect his right to privacy.”

This story is still developing.

