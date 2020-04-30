Scott Disick’s Family History & Background

Scott Disick is a reality star, an entrepreneur, and the father of ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s kids. According to WhosDatedWho.com, Disick and Kardashian dated from 2007 – 2015 and they had three kids together – Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick. Disick is currently dating Sofia Richie and the two live together in a house in Hidden Hills, California, as reported by OI Canadian.

Over the years, Disick has suffered personal ups and downs, including a family tragedy.

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers have seen Disick’s struggles with alcohol, partying and depression over the deaths of his parents. But, not many of his family members have been shown or talked about on KUWTK, other than his mother, father, and uncle. Disick was an only child, so he has no brothers or sisters.

Get to know more about Disick’s family life below.

Scott Disick’s Parents Died Within Months of Each Other

@ScottDisick, his parents, & Mason are spotted leaving Iroha Sushi in Studio City, CA (December 21st) – pic.twitter.com/KPEn3j1y — Kardashian Navy (@KardashianNavy) December 22, 2011

Disick’s mom and dad, Bonnie and Jeffrey, both appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians prior to their deaths. Bonnie died on October 28, 2013 and Jeffrey died just a couple months later, on January 3, 2014. At the time of Jeffrey’s death, a source told E!, “The whole family is so devastated and Scott is beside himself. Scott is an only child with no remaining family.” The causes of death have not officially been reported, though Disick had talked about his father not taking care of himself health-wise on KUWTK, when his mother was in the hospital.

Scott Disick Drives Down Memory Lane | Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons | E!Kourtney Kardashian and her man cruise through Scott's childhood neighborhood. Is it too soon after the loss of his parents? SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/Eentsub About E! Entertainment: E! is on the Pulse of Pop Culture, bringing fans the very best original content including reality series, topical programming, exclusive specials, breaking entertainment news, and more. Passionate viewers can’t get enough of our Pop Culture hits including "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," "Total Divas,” and “Very Cavallari.” And with new original programming on the way, fans have even more to love. Watch Full Episodes: https://e.app.link/XG6mTTVQu3 Connect with E! Entertainment: Visit the E! Website: http://eonli.ne/1iX6d8n Like E! on FACEBOOK: http://eonli.ne/facebook Check out E! on INSTAGRAM: http://eonli.ne/IG Follow E! on TWITTER: http://eonli.ne/twitter Follow E! on Spotify: http://eonli.ne/spotify Scott Disick Drives Down Memory Lane | Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons | E! http://www.youtube.com/user/Eentertainment 2014-12-19T03:32:53.000Z

On KUWTK, Disick spoke about how difficult it was to deal with both of his parents dying within such a short time frame.

Fortunately for Disick, he gets along well with ex Kardashian and her relatives, so they have become his family despite the breakup.

Disick also has a brown dachshund dog named Hersh.

Scott Disick’s Family Came From Money

For those who thought that Disick lucked out financially by dating Kourtney Kardashian, they may be surprised to hear that Disick’s grandfather and parents were quite wealthy. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Disick’s parents had a fortune of $25 million, which now all belongs to Disick, whose own net worth is reported as $40 million.

In addition to having his inheritance, Disick is an entrepreneur and makes money many ways. Disick gets a paycheck for being a part of the KUWTK cast, with a salary of $4 million per year. He also has talked about getting paid for appearances on KUWTK. And, KUWTK isn’t the only show Disick has been a part of. In fact, he recently had his own home renovation show called Flip It Like Disick.

Another avenue of income for Disick is his clothing line Talentless. In the “About Us” section of the clothing site, the company is described as this, ‘Talentless is an homage to the new wave of creators, innovators, and influencers who’ve made a name for themselves by going against the conventions of what it means to be “talented”.’

Disick also does business with GNC.

READ NEXT: Khloe Kardashian & Ex Tristan Are Not Back Together Despite Latest Rumors