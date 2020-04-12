Is Starbucks Open or Closed on Easter 2020? Are There Holiday Hours?

It’s Easter 2020 and as you’re getting ready for a day celebrating at home, you might need some coffee to help you along the way. So is Starbucks open today for the holiday? Can you pick it up at the drive through or get your coffee delivered? The answer is yes, Starbucks stores are indeed open for the holiday.

Starbucks’ Store Hours Vary for the Easter Holiday

A representative from Starbucks told Heavy that store hours aren’t set chainwide and that although most stores are open today, the hours could vary.

They wrote: “Customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks Store locator and the Starbucks App to determine hours at their local stores.”

So although Starbucks is open today, there aren’t any specific holiday hours in place for the stores. The hours are the same limited hours that stores currently have because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Note that hours can vary widely. In Austin, Texas, for example, many locations open at 6 a.m. but some open earlier at 5 or 5:30 a.m. And although many close at 8 p.m., some close earlier and a few even close later.

In California, some locations closed at 6 p.m., some closed as early as 4 p.m., and opening hours varied too. Really, no matter where you live, opening and closing times for Easter can vary even within the same city.

If you prefer delivery, many delivery services currently work with Starbucks and offer contactless delivery options. These include Uber Eats with a $0 delivery fee (and $5 off with the promo code SBXNEW and your first two Starbucks orders), DoorDash, Postmates (use the code SAVE100 for $100 in delivery fee credits for new customers), and Grubhub.

Starbucks’ Coronavirus Policies

Starbucks is doing a lot to help keep employees and customers safe during the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. and Canada locations have closed cafes and all services have been moved to drive through or delivery only in order to prevent crowding. Some stores that don’t have drive-throughs but are located in or near hospitals are staying open to serve health care workers.

Stores are taking extra cleaning protocols and precautions with elevated sanitizing. Thermometers will be available for stores and partners will be required to wear non-medical facial coverings. Expiration of Starbucks Rewards is also being delayed because of the current environment.

For Starbucks employees, the stores are offering catastrophe pay and will pay partners until May 3 even if they stay home. This includes diagnosed, exposed, and people who are in vulnerable groups or are just worried about being unsafe. Partners who continue to work are eligible for Service Pay of an additional $3/hour through May 3. Hardship grants are being offered for those with financial hardships and free counseling is available. Childcare has been expanded too.

As you can see, Starbucks is doing a lot to help its employees and its customers during this time. In addition, most stores are open today for Easter Sunday, but they may have limited hours that vary from location to location.