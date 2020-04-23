90 Day Fiance: Steph Says Scammer Attempts to Sell Her Nude Pictures

90 Day Fiance star Steph Matto broke her Instagram hiatus after she discovered an online scammer was using her likeness to solicit money in exchange for her nude photos. Steph made it clear that she didn’t have a private Snapchat account, nor was she offering any private photos of herself for money.

“Since I deactivated my account it has come to my attention that several fake accounts have been made using my likeness,” Steph wrote on April 23. “One of these accounts has attempted to solicit money from people in exchange for my nude photos.”

Steph Warned People Not to Fall For The Catfish

Steph confirmed this was a hoax and said she was not responsible for the phony pages. On her Instagram Story, Steph noted she found out about the scam after a fan emailed her. The person paid someone $50 and was expecting to get pictures of the TLC personality. But once the fraud got the money they disappeared, and the victim came to the real Steph wanting answers.

“Please do NOT communicate with any of these fake pages, and if you do end up sending them money, there is literally NOTHING I can do,” she said.

Before ending her message, she hinted that the person responsible for the scam might be someone named Rick. “Fuck you Rick,” she cryptically wrote. “You know who you are, I know who you are, and I know what you are trying to do. You will pay.”

Steph Went On an Instagram Hiatus Following Last Week’s Episode

Steph caught some backlash after Sunday’s episode. The New Yorker went to a party in Australia with girlfriend Erika Owen. While she was there, she confronted one of Erika’s friends about still having feelings for her. Erika was upset with the questions. She had hoped the party would be an opportunity for her girlfriend to have a good time with her inner circle. Steph, however, admitted she saw it as an opportunity to confront Adam, a friend Erika hooked up with in the past.

The episode ended with Erika in tears and Steph leaving the party early. In the preview for next week, Steph questioned if Erika was going to break up with her after the disastrous party.

On Instagram April 20, Erika defended her relationship with Adam. “Adam is one of my closest mates,” she wrote. “Anyone who knows him knows he has a heart of gold…and he ALWAYS keeps sriracha in the cupboard for my pizza.”

Erika also clarified that they only kissed once or twice. “Big deal y’all. Welcome to small towns,” the Australian photographer wrote. “There will never, EVER be more to our friendship than that.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

