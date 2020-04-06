‘The Nanny’: Charles Shaughnessy is Married to Wife Susan Fallender

Actor and star of the ‘90s sitcom The Nanny, Charles Shaughnessy, is married to actress and entertainer Susan Fallender. The couple has been married since before the show that made Shaughnessy a household name first premiered.

The original cast of The Nanny reunited for a reading of the pilot episode via zoom as a “pandemic treat” for fans. Fran Drescher originally teased the reading on her Twitter page last week. In response to a fan asking for The Nanny to be placed on a streaming service, the star wrote, “Awe hang in! We’ve got a surprise for you! Announcement this week! Stay tuned!”

The announcement wasn’t, as some fans may have hoped, that the show would be coming to a streaming service. It was that the cast would be performing a virtual table read of the pilot. Shaughnessy portrayed Maxwell Sheffield in The Nanny. He also worked with Drescher on Living With Fran where he played her ex-husband.

Here’s what you should know about Shaughnessy’s wife, Susan Fallender:

They Have Been Married Since 1983

In 1983, Shaughnessy proposed to Fallender over a phone call while he was in London and she was in California.

They spent their honeymoon in a suite in a hotel in downtown Los Angeles since neither of them had a regular, steady job or source of income at the time. According to AmoMama, the two had to live with family for some time after getting married before they were able to secure their own home.

Before Shaughnessy started work on The Nanny, they would have been financially secure enough to have their own home. Shaughnessy first worked on Days of Our Lives from 1984 to 1982. His character’s relationship with Patsy Pease’s character made the couple into a soap opera super couple and revived interest in Days.

Since getting married, they have had two children together. Both of their children are now grown up with their oldest, Jenny, being born in 1990 and their youngest, Madelyn being born in February 1995.

Susan Fallender is an Actress

According to IMDb, Fallender is an actress known mostly for her work in Trading Places, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Space Rangers.

Fallender has also appeared in The Last Dance, a TV movie that released in 2000, Architecture of Reassurance, a short where she portrayed the character of Alice’s mother, in 2000. In 1996, she appeared in the Hypernauts TV series as Sharkey’s mom, and in 1993, she appeared as Alien Tech in Space Rangers.

Most recently, Fallender appeared in The Documents, a short. The short was released in 2007 and she portrayed Anna.

In 2018, Shaughnessy and Fallender worked together in the play “Love Letters,” which premiered at the North Shore Music Theater in Beverly, Massachusetts. The play was part of a benefit for the Robert F. Kennedy Children’s Action Corps. They previously worked on plays together, with their first time on stage together being in 2005. In 2015, they worked on “Harvey” at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining, which ran from August 12 to September 6 according to a Facebook advertisement.

The Nanny pilot table read is available now on the Sony Pictures YouTube Channel.

