The Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/22/2020

The Masked Singer took a hiatus last week, but the show where celebrity performs sing while keeping their true identity hidden has returned to FOX with a new episode. This time around, fans will get to see The Frog perform for the first time since making it into the Top Nine. But who is hiding under that froggy exterior?

To find out everything we know about The Frog and who might be behind the mask, continue reading for the best clues and guesses about The Frog’s identity.

Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

At this point in the season, there have been tons of visual clues given during the packages. Just some of them include a blue flower on a lily pad, lightning, 106 dollars, a basketball, shampoo and a comb and a green bowtie.

Some of the phrases The Frog has dropped as hints were saying things like “Newsflash: my metamorphosis has been anything but typical.”

The Frog is likely a professional performer based on some of the things he said. “The passion for performing I’d lost over the years has been totally invigorated,” he said in previous episodes. “I can be the same guy on stage that I am at home with my fam.”

The Frog loves to dance, but he isn’t classically trained. The last time he took the stage was on April Fools’ Day. “I’m actually not a trained dancer at all. Do you feel me, baby?” he said.

‘The Masked Singer’ Frog Top Guesses

One of the top guesses for The Frog is Shad Moss, also known as Bow Wow. Fans have noticed that they seem to have the same style and that their voice sounds the same.

There are several clues that seem align with Bow Wow. As noted by Good Housekeeping, Bow Wow was the host of 106 & Park, which could have been what the $106 bill was referencing. Bow Wow also starred in the movie Like Mike, about a boy who wants to become a basketball player. Basketball is one of the clues that have been included in The Frog’s package, along with a typewriter that read CSI. In 2015, Bow Wow appeared in the CSI spinoff called CSI: Cyber.

Gold Derby wrote they were “absolutely sure” The Frog was Bow Wow. They cited the “face off” clue, which is something The Frog said in earlier episodes. This makes sense for the rapper and actor because he worked on an album with Omarion called Face Off.

If it’s not Bow Wow, who else could The Frog be? Other guesses from the judges were Siquó, Mario, and Lil Romeo.

As noted by E! Online, The Frog seemed to slam Ken Jeong’s guess that he was Siquó. “This bag is the clue jackpot to help you figure me out, especially you, Dr., because as always…Ken Jeong, bein’ wrong,” he said.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

