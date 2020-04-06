When Does ‘The Walking Dead’ Return? Here’s What We Know About the Finale

When does The Walking Dead return for the Episode 16 finale? The air date has been delayed because of coronavirus production shutdowns. While every other episode was ready to premiere, the one that airs after tonight was not quite ready. Here’s what we know so far about when the show will be back.

Episode 16 Is Almost Finished & Will Likely Return Shortly After Shelter-in-Place Orders Are Lifted

In a way, Episode 15 is the finale tonight. It’s not technically the finale. It’s meant to lead into a finale episode before the show was supposed to return in October 2020 for Season 11. But unfortunately, due to production having to stop because of the coronavirus outbreak, Episode 15 is serving as a “temporary” finale.

However, we’ll likely get Episode 16, the true finale of this season, earlier than the premiere of Season 11. The episode will be broadcast sooner at an undisclosed date for a special airing.

The Season 10 finale (Episode 16) was supposed to air next week on Sunday, April 12. But the editing for the episode wasn’t yet finished, so it had to be pulled from the schedule, Comicbook.com reported. The good news is that they’re really close to finishing the finale, so as soon as shelter-in-place orders can be lifted, it shouldn’t be too long before we can see the finale.

Angela Kang told Comicbook.com: “We were very close to finishing 16. We usually deliver the episodes for a big VFX heavy episode about 2 weeks before we air so we were about a week and a half out at the point which California shut down.”

She said that some effects work was being finished remotely, but some shots and color processing couldn’t be done remotely.

She told Comicbook.com: “there are shots that need to be laid in, there’s a color process that needs machines to be finished, there’s sound work we usually do on the Warner Brothers stage. That’s very complex VFX equipment, that you can’t just move into somebody’s home over night.”

She said that by the time that people can start going out again, the VFX will likely be done and just a few processes will remain. Those can be turned around quickly, she said.

The finale’s delay was first announced on March 24. The Walking Dead Twitter account wrote: “Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year… The first 8 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 will be available for free on http://AMC.com and the AMC app, immediately following the last Season 10 episode on Sunday, April 5 through Friday, May 1. Please follow us at @WalkingDead_AMC for updates.”

(1/2) Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year. pic.twitter.com/DDkVd63ThU — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 24, 2020

Officially, AMC has only said that the season finale is airing “later this year.”

Beta’s bringing the horde. Don’t miss the last episode of #TWD this Sunday before the season finale later this year. pic.twitter.com/KyX9PjsVL5 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) April 4, 2020

It’s worth noting that Season 11 will likely be delayed, although that hasn’t been announced yet. The new season of The Walking Dead normally premieres in October every year. But with production having to shut down because of the coronavirus, it’s looking very likely that Season 11 (along with many other TV shows) will be delayed. Season 11 production was supposed to start later this month, Comicbook.com reported.

We’re still waiting on official word from AMC about just when we can expect the new season to premiere, but right now it’s looking like that could be delayed too. Kang did offer some hope though, saying that they were writing remotely, but it had to be at a slightly slower pace since people were working from home.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates