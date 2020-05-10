American Idol 2020 Contestants: Top 7 Winner Predictions

Last week, the top 10 contestants on American Idol competed for a place in the Top 7. Tonight the Top 7 contestants will be revealed and compete for a spot in the Top 5.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the remainder of the 2020 American Idol season comes straight from the homes of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as well as host Ryan Seacrest, contestant mentor Bobby Bones and the Top 10 contestants.

The Top 7 contestants will be announced in the first half of the show airing tonight, May 10, 2020 during the Disney and Mother’s Day-themed episode. Each of the Top 7 will have the chance to perform two times during the two-hour episode.

‘American Idol’ 2020 Top 7: Predictions

Since American Idol is always full of surprises, it’s not easy to predict which contestants will be making it through to the next round, especially considering that the finale is coming up soon. This season has been filled with so much talent, but we do have some ideas on which singers will make it through to next week’s episode.

Here’s what we think the top seven will look like:

Louis Knight

Jovin Webb:

Jonny West

Arthur Gunn

Just Sam

Dillon James

Francisco Martin

Here’s who we think will be leaving the show tonight:

Julia Gargano

Grace Leer

Sophia James

Makayla Phillips

Of course, because this is American Idol and it is decided by voting, there’s always a chance for a shakeup, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see any of the people we think didn’t make it through make their way into the season finale and even win the title of American Idol this year.

Vote Your Favorite Contestant Into the Top 5

With the finale coming up next week, now it is more important than ever to cast your vote for your favorite contestants.

There are three separate ways to vote for your favorite contestants. First, you can vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote or download the American Idol text. The other convenient way to vote is via text message. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.”

The numbers for the contestants are:

Jovin Webb: text “2” to 21523

Louis Knight: text “5” to 21523

Makayla Phillips: text “6” to 21523

Francisco Martin: text “12” to 21523

Sophia James: text “13” to 21523

Dillon James: text “15” to 21523

Arthur Gunn: text “16” to 21523

Julia Gargano: text “17” to 21523

Grace Leer: text “18” to 21523

Just Sam: text “19” to 21523

Jonny West: text “20” to 21523

You don’t have to limit your vote to just one contestant or just one vote per contestant. Instead, you can split your 10 votes between contestants if you’d like. On the website or the app, you can split them up however you want. When it comes to texting, you just have to text 21523 the contestant’s number however many times you’d like to vote for them.

The season finale of the show now set to air on Sunday, May 17 when host Ryan Seacrest will crown the Season 18 American Idol. Tonight’s episode will include a performance from last season’s winner, Laine Hardy.

Tune in to American Idol to see if our predictions are correct on May 10, 2020 at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central on ABC.

