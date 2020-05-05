Chipotle’s Cinco de Mayo Menu & Specials 2020

Cinco de Mayo is a Mexican observance commemorating the victory at the Battle of Puebla in the war during the French occupation of Mexico. In the United States, it is a festive celebration of Mexican heritage. For 2020, several restaurants are offering special Cinco de Mayo deals and freebies. Here’s what you need to know about Chipotle’s Cinco de Mayo menu.

Free Queso Blanco

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Chipotle is offering free queso blanco with the code QUESO55 when you place an order online for pick-up or delivery. The restaurant has also extended free delivery through May 10.

As an added bonus, Chipotle is also launching a new #ChipotleSponsorMe TikTok challenge with star vlogger and super-fan David Dobrik. David will award five fans on TikTok who can show why they should be sponsored by Chipotle. The winners will be the first Chipotle fans to receive the famed Celebrity Card, which is only held by an elite group of celebrity, athlete and influencer super fans, and grants access to free Chipotle.

To enter, fans need to post a creative TikTok showcasing why Chipotle should sponsor them, follow @Chipotle, and use #ChipotleSponsorMe and #contest. Dobrik will be viewing entries and commenting on the winners’ posts after 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on May 5.

This comes on the heels of a promotion Chipotle did in April called “4Heroes,” where orders placed online with a burrito named “4HEROES” would get one burrito donated to healthcare heroes up to 100,000 burritos.

What Is Cinco de Mayo?

Cinco De Mayo: A Celebration of Mexican Heritage | HistoryCinco De Mayo commemorates the Mexican Army's successful defense of the city of Puebla against invading French forces in 1862. Subscribe for more History: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9MAhZQQd9egwWCxrwSIsJQ?sub_confirmation=1 Check out exclusive HISTORY videos and full episodes: http://www.history.com/videos Get daily updates on history: http://www.history.com/news/ Check out our Facebook games, and other exclusive content: https://www.facebook.com/History Keep up to date with everything HISTORY by following us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/history Get the latest on show premieres, special events, sweepstakes and more. Sign up for HISTORY email updates http://www.history.com/emails/sign-up Follow HISTORY on StumbleUpon: http://www.stumbleupon.com/channel/HISTORY History of the Holidays HISTORY®, now reaching more than 98 million homes, is the leading destination for award-winning original series and specials that connect viewers with history in an informative, immersive, and entertaining manner across all platforms. The network’s all-original programming slate features a roster of hit series, epic miniseries, and scripted event programming. Visit us at HISTORY.com for more info. 2014-04-30T15:02:37.000Z

Mexico celebrates Cinco de Mayo (the Fifth of May) to commemorate its victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

In that battle, the Mexican army was outmanned and outgunned but managed to defeat the much larger French army, which provided a significant morale boost to the Mexican forces. According to an account on Napoleon.org, French General Charles de Lorencez’s failed attack on the convent at Cerro de Guadalupe hill in southern Mexico led to a retreat and a pursuit by the Mexican army, driving the French forces out of Orizaba.

In subsequent battles, the French would be victorious over the Mexican forces, eventually taking Mexico City in 1863. But the Mexican people fought back and in 1966, the French withdrew from the country.

A common misconception about Cinco de Mayo is that it is Mexico’s independence day, much like how the United States celebrates its independence on the Fourth of July. But in actuality, Mexico’s independence day is celebrated on September 16, which is the day that started the Mexican War of Independence. Mexico also observes the end of the war, which lasted for 11 years, on September 27.

In the United States, Cinco de Mayo has become more of a general celebration of Mexican heritage rather than an observance of the specific Battle of Puebla. U.S. customs include cultural festivals with food and music, folklore demonstrations that include traditional Mexican dancing and mariachi music, or units taught in school about the day and its historical significance.

READ NEXT: Taco Bell’s Cinco de Mayo Menu & Specials 2020