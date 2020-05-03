‘Good Witch’ Season 6 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is Episode 1 Tonight?

Cassie is back for another season of Good Witch. And with everything that’s going on in the world, we really need this reprieve. Read on to find out all the details about Good Witch Season 6 on Hallmark.

The New Episode Premieres Tonight at 9 PM Eastern

Premiere Date: Good Witch’s first episode of Season 6 premieres tonight, Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Premiere Time: The episode will air at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). (On the West Coast, it’s airing at 9 p.m. Pacific.) This might feel late to you, because it’s actually an hour later than When Calls the Heart premiered every week on Hallmark. Before Good Witch premieres tonight, Hallmark will be airing an encore of its summer movie favorite: Love on Safari. That movie is airing from 7-9 p.m. Eastern. So if you tune in during the time that When Calls the Heart would have aired, you might be surprised to see a movie on instead. But don’t worry, Good Witch will be coming on right after the movie ends.

Tonight’s premiere will be one hour long.

Good Witch Channel: The episode will premiere on The Hallmark Channel.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

Preview & Recap

Season 6 Episode 1 is called “The Anniversary.” The description reads: “Cassie and Sam prepare to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Cassie welcomes Grey House guest Joy, who seems to be spying on the Merriwicks.”

The cast listed for tonight’s episode include:

Catherine Bell (Cassie)

James Denton (Sam)

Sarah Power (Abigail)

Catherine Disher (Martha)

Peter MacNeill (George)

Kylee Evans (Stephanie)

Rhys Matthew Bond (Nick)

Marc Bendavid (Mayor Donovan Davenport)

Scott Cavalheiro (Adam)

Paula Boudreau (Dotty)

Katherine Barrell (Joy)

Courtney Deelen (Lisa Gold)

Andy Yu (Mr. Vandercleef)

Jhene Erwin (Saleswoman)

Here’s a preview of Good Witch.

Preview – Good Witch – SpellsThe brand new season of Good Witch begins Sunday, May 3rd at 9pm/8c! Find out more: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/good-witch 2020-04-22T22:56:49.000Z

And here’s another preview.

Exclusive Good Witch Preview – I Put a Spell On YouWatch this exclusive preview for the all-new season of Good Witch. Find out more here: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/good-witch 2020-04-21T21:46:13.000Z

When Season 5 ended, Bailee Madison left the show. Her character, Grace, graduates from high school and moved on. That doesn’t mean that Madison won’t ever appear on Good Witch again. It just means that she’s no longer a season regular and you won’t be seeing her in very many episodes anymore. Nick also graduated and left for college, but Rhys Matthew Bond will likely continue to portray him in the series.

The episode was titled “Graduation.” Also in the finale, we saw Stephanie and Adam continuing their relationship, while Abigail and Donovan tried to decide where to go after Donovan said he loved her. Sam and Martha were also hunting down a Middleton treasure, which Sam and Cassie ultimately found as a music box.

Cassie and Grace’s goodbye, where Cassie gave Grace a Merriwick family sewing machine, was a touching moment. Three months later, Sam and Cassie are preparing to start the next chapter in their lives.

The Season 5 finale was a touching episode. Fans are really looking forward to seeing what Hallmark has in store next for Season 6.

