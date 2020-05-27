HBO Max: New TV & Movies Available Now & in June [Full List]

Here’s a complete list of all the TV series and movies that you can watch on HBO Max starting with the launch on May 27 and then continuing into June.
HBO Max Titles Available At Launch
The following new titles are available at launch on May 27.
Craftopia: “Craftopia is an epic kids crafting competition show hosted by YouTube influencer Lauren Riihimaki (aka LaurDIY). Contestants, nine to fifteen years old, put their imaginations to the test and make their crafting dreams come true in a magical studio. After racing to fill their carts with inspiring materials, crafters meet larger-than-life challenges, making the most amazing creations the world has ever seen.”
Looney Tunes Cartoons: “An all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons series featuring the marquee characters in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories. HBO Max has ordered 80 eleven-minute episodes, each comprised of animated shorts that include adapted storylines for today’s audience. Fans can also look forward to holiday-themed specials.”
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: “A family-centric live-action take on a late night talk show, hosted by Elmo and featuring Sesame Street’s many celebrity friends.”
Legendary: “Competition has never been this ballsy. Legendary will feature voguing houses, each comprised of five performers and a leader – the house parent. The teams rotate in a round-robin format, and each episode documents a themed ball from start to finish. The winner ultimately achieves legendary” status in fashion and dance challenges.”
Love Life: “Love Life is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. This fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series is from creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd and is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. The series will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships.”
On the Record: “On The Record presents the haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon (producer of hit records by Method Man and Mary J. Blige, Estelle and Kanye West, and Whitney Houston) as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of #MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. The film chronicles not only Dixon’s story, but that of several other accusers – Sil Lai Abrams, Sheri Hines, Jenny Lumet, Alexia Norton Jones – delving deeply into the ways women of colors’ voices are all too often silenced and ignored when reporting these crimes; as well as the various cultural forces that conspire to make them reluctant to do so.”
HBO Max Titles Available in June
The following titles will be available in June, according to WarnerMedia.
June 1:
- 4th & Forever: Muck City, Season One
- Adventures In Babysitting, 1987 (HBO)
- Amelie, 2001 (HBO)
- An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (HBO)
- The American, 2010 (HBO)
- Another Cinderella Story, 2008
- Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)
- Black Beauty, 1994
- Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016
- The Bucket List, 2007
- Cabaret, 1972
- The Champ, 1979
- Chicago, 2002
- A Cinderella Story, 2004
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
- Clash Of The Titans, 2010
- Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
- Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
- Dreaming Of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)
- Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
- Dune, 1984 (HBO)
- Elf, 2003
- Enter The Dragon, 1973
- Far and Away, 1992 (HBO)
- Final Destination, 2000
- Final Destination 2, 2003
- Final Destination 3, 2006
- The Final Destination, 2009
- Firewall, 2006
- Flipped, 2010
- Forces of Nature, 1999 (HBO)
- The Fountain, 2006 (HBO)
- Frantic, 1988
- From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996
- Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro, 2018 (HBO)
- The Good Son, 1993 (HBO)
- The Goonies, 1985
- Hanna, 2011 (HBO)
- Havana, 1990 (HBO)
- He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
- Heaven Can Wait, 1978
- Heidi, 2006
- Hello Again, 1987 (HBO)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
- The Hunger, 1983
- In Her Shoes, 2005 (HBO)
- In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)
- The Iron Giant, 1999
- It Takes Two, 1995
- Juice, 1992
- The Last Mimzy, 2007
- License To Wed, 2007
- Life, 1999 (HBO)
- Lifeforce, 1985 (HBO)
- Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
- Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action, 2003
- The Losers, 2010
- Love Jones, 1997
- Lucy, 2020 (HBO)
- Magic Mike, 2012
- McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971
- Misery, 1990
- Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, 2008 (HBO)
- A Monster Calls, 2016 (HBO)
- Mr. Wonderful, 1993 (HBO)
- Must Love Dogs, 2005
- My Dog Skip, 2000
- Mystic River, 2003
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
- The Neverending Story, 1984
- New York Minute, 2004
- Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
- No Reservations, 2007
- Ordinary People, 1980
- Our Man Flint, 1966 (HBO)
- The Parallax View, 1974
- Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)
- A Perfect World, 1993
Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro, 2017 (HBO)
- Personal Best, 1982
- Presumed Innocent, 1990
- Ray, 2004 (HBO)
- Richie Rich (Movie), 1994
- Rosewood, 1997
- Rugrats Go Wild, 2003
- Running on Empty, 1988
- Secondhand Lions, 2003
- She’s The Man, 2006 (HBO)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
- Space Cowboys, 2000
- Speed Racer, 2008
- Splendor in the Grass, 1961
- The Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)
- Summer Catch, 2001
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
- Tess, 1980 (HBO)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
- Titanic, 1997
- TMNT, 2007
- Torch Song Trilogy, 1988
- Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)
- Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
- U-571, 2000 (HBO)
- U.S. Marshals, 1998
- Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
- Uncle Buck, 1989 (HBO)
- Veronica Mars, 2014
- Walking and Talking, 1996 (HBO)
- We Are Marshall, 2006
- Weird Science, 1985 (HBO)
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
- Wild Wild West, 1999
- Wonder, 2019 (HBO)
- X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)
- You’ve Got Mail, 1998
June 2:
Inside Carbonaro, Season One (TruTV)
June 4:
- HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island (HBO)
- We’re Here, Season Finale (HBO)
June 5:
Betty, Season Finale (HBO)
June 6:
- Ad Astra, 2019 (HBO)
- Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)
June 7:
I May Destroy You, Series Premiere (HBO)
June 10:
Infinity Train, Season 2 Premiere
June 12:
El asesino de los caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders), 2020 (HBO)
June 13:
The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
June 14:
- I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
- Insecure, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
June 16:
- #GeorgeWashington, 2017
- Age of Big Cats, Season One
- Ancient Earth, Season One
- Apocalypse: WWI, Season One
- Big World in A Small Garden, 2016
- The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season One
Cornfield Shipwreck, 2019
- The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart, 2019
- David Attenborough’s Ant Mountain, 2016
- David Attenbourough’s Light on Earth, 2016
- DeBugged, 2018
- Digits, Season One
- Dragons & Damsels, 2019
- Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade, 2016
- Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks, Season One
- First Man, 2017
- Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World, 2019
- Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo, 2019
- The History of Food, Season One
- Hurricane the Anatomy, Season One, 2018
- Into the Lost Crystal Caves, 2016
- Jason Silva: Transhumanism, 2016
- King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2), Season One
- Knuckleball!, 2019
- Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait, 2018
- Looney Tunes (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One
- Man’s First Friend, 2018
- Penguin Central, 2019
- Pompeii: Disaster Street, 2020
- Popeye (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One
- Pyramids Builders: New Clues, 2019
- Realm of the Volga, Season One
- Sacred Spaces, Season One
Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
- Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer is the sensational true story of the most infamous tabloid in US history, a wild, probing look at how one newspaper’s prescient grasp of its readers’ darkest curiosities led it to massive profits and influence
Scanning the Pyramids, 2018
- Science vs. Terrorism, Season One
- The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Season One
- Secret Life of Lakes, Season One
- Secret Life Underground, Season One
- Secrets of the Solar System, Season One
- Space Probes!, Season One
- Speed, Season One
- Spies of War , Season One
- Tales of Nature, Season One
- Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat, 2020
- Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace, 2019
- Viking Women, Season One
- Vitamania, 2018
- Whale Wisdom, 2019
- The Woodstock Bus, 2019
- June 18:
- Summer Camp Island, Season 2 Premiere
- Karma, Series Premiere
June 19:
- Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)
- Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)
June 20:
Ford V. Ferrari, 2020 (HBO)
June 21:
Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
June 22:
Hard, Series Finale (HBO)
June 24:
- South Park, Seasons 1-23
- Transhood, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 25:
- Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special Premiere
- Doom Patrol, Season 2 Premiere
- Esme & Roy, Season 2A Premiere
- Search Party, Season 3 Premiere
June 26:
Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020
June 27:
Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut), 2020 (HBO)
June 28:
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
June 30:
Welcome to Chechnya, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
