Is Chick-fil-A Open or Closed on Memorial Day 2020?

Have a craving for Chick-fil-A on Memorial Day 2020? Is the chain open or closed for the holiday? Depending on your state’s lockdown situation, you should be able to get Chick-fil-A, but you can’t dine in.

Chick-fil-A started opening more of its restaurants for carry-out in May throughout the country.

“In the coming weeks, you may see some of our restaurants open their doors for carry-out,” Chick-fil-A wrote on May 1. “Although we are not opening dining room seating or playgrounds just yet, Guests may notice changes inside our restaurants, including plexiglass partitions and hand sanitizer stations available for their use. Restaurants will provide contactless ordering and ask Guests to practice social distancing as they wait in line. Look for signage to help you navigate any operational changes within our restaurants.” See Chick-fil-A’s parameters for safe service here.

You can also order Chick-fil-A through delivery services, like Door Dash.

Check with your local franchise, though, because hours can vary. We checked the Chick-fil-A closest to this author’s home, and it’s open for carryout from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Memorial Day, which is shorter than normal hours. Dine-in service remained closed.

The chain is famously closed on Sundays and religious holidays. However, Memorial Day isn’t the latter, and it falls on Monday, May 25, 2020.

You Can Check Holiday Hours & Locations on the Chain’s Website for Individual Restaurants

How can you check the locations and hours for Chick-fil-A? You can do so here.

Chick-fil-A restaurants often close on holidays, especially religious holidays; for example, the restaurant chain was closed on Easter Sunday 2019. It’s not a given, though, that Chick-fil-A will be closed on every religious holiday, either. For example, Chick-fil-A was open on Good Friday. However, Christmas is a big deal to Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A was closed on Christmas Day 2019, however.

Chick-fil-A Is Famously Closed on Sundays – All Sundays

Chick-fil-A has a reputation for being closed on days when other chain restaurants might not be. For example, the chain is never open on Sundays. As with Christmas Day, that’s a religious decision. Not being open on Sundays is unusual in the industry. The chain’s website explains the history of that decision; it dates back to the founder, Truett Cathy.

“Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today,” the restaurant chain’s website explains. You can watch a video that explains that rationale here.

Chick-fil-A is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “We’re proud of our Georgia heritage, and more specifically that we call Atlanta our hometown,” its website explains. “Our headquarters, known within the company as the Support Center for restaurant Operators, is located just outside of downtown. We are partners with the greater Atlanta business community in philanthropic endeavors, working to stimulate the local economy through job creation, as well as leading stewardship initiatives intended to leave Georgia better than we found it.”

