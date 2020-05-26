‘Deadliest Catch’ Drugs & Arrests: What Happened to Jake Harris?

During Season 2 of Deadliest Catch, fans were introduced to Captain Phil Harris and his sons, Josh and Jake Harris. In 2010, Captain Phil passed away after suffering from a pulmonary embolism. Two years later, Jake exited the show.

Since then, his brother has appeared on the spin-off series, Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, but what happened to Jake? Where is the youngest Harris today?

Jake Is Currently in Prison

In January 2019, Jake Harris was arrested for driving under the influence and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, which was heroin, according to TMZ.

Harris had a “well-documented history with substance abuse” prior to the arrest– he had two DUIs and one reduced DUI, according to an affidavit obtained by Oxygen.com.

In August, he was sentenced to 18 months in Skagit County Corrections.

In a statement, Skagit County deputy prosecuting attorney Haley Sebens told Oxygen.com, “Skagit County prosecutor’s office strives to hold individuals accountable who threaten our community’s safety. The state is satisfied with the terms of this resolution and it’s hopeful that Mr. Harris take advantage of treatment opportunities following his release from prison.”

The police chase that led to Harris’ arrest started with a confrontation between the fisherman and a park ranger in Washington’s Bayview State Park. Oxygen.com reports that Harris was stopped for “several infractions” and refused to hand over his identification on three separate occasions.

Josh Said Jake Is “Going Through Issues”

In a 2013 interview with The Huffington Post, Josh said that Jake was “going through some issues.” He added, “He’s lost in drugs still. Jake’s gotta take care of his own stuff right now. Deal with his own demons.”

Jake had previously admitted that his father’s death sent him down a dangerous path. When he opened up to Dr. Drew Pinsky in 2012, Jake said, “I got a big hole in my heart and tried to fill it up with everything that wasn’t good for it. It took me a while to realize what I really wanted out of life.”

Josh, meanwhile, is busy as the rightful part-owner of the Cornelia Marie. The purchase took place in 2014, four years after Phil’s passing. Discovery writes, “Although he’s sharing the wheelhouse with Casey, Josh has assumed responsibility for the boat and the fulfillment of their quota and if he wants to keep the multi-million-dollar ship afloat and step out of the shadow of his late father, he’ll need to continue to learn and prove he has what it takes.”

This year, Josh is also starring in the spinoff series, Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, where he uses his father’s old fishing charts and maps to explore the Kona coast. As TV Showcase notes, “The finale of this emotional spin-off of Deadliest Catch sees the son of the late Captain Phil Harris retrace his father’s steps in warmer waters than the Bering Sea, as we leave crab behind and hunt for the lucrative tuna, Pacific blue marlin and mahi mahi.”

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays on Discovery Channel at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Matt Brown Returns to ‘Alaskan Bush People’ After Rehab & Leaving