Kerri Rawson is the daughter of the infamous Bind-Torture-Kill serial killer, Dennis Rader, and an advocate for abuse, trauma and crime victims.

Rawson, who lives in Michigan with her husband, two children and two cats, according to her biography, wrote a book about her life growing up as Rader’s daughter before and after his crimes were discovered.

Rader killed ten people in Wichita, Kansas, including two small children, between 1974-1991. He also sent taunting messages to the police before he was caught and confessed in 2005.

Rawson is featured on the Investigation Discovery’s Nine at 9 Series.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rawson’s Childhood Was Mostly Normal

VideoVideo related to kerri rawson, the daughter of serial killer btk: fast facts you need to know 2020-05-30T23:19:31-04:00

In interviews, Rawson has said that her childhood was fairly normal. “We were pretty much an all-American family,” she told a CTV News reporter, describing how he was mostly a good father and as a family, they would attend church every Sunday.

Growing up, Rawson said Rader was very protective, Canadian Radio reported. She said he taught her to make people prove who they were by showing their identification, be wary of strangers and hold her keys between her fingers while walking alone at night.

She also said that he helped her build a treehouse and taught her outdoor survival skills, according to Canadian Radio. “We camped, we fished, we hiked, I walked the dog with him,” she said in her CTV News interview.

However, Rawson said that her father also showed his more sinister side:

In hindsight, now, we can see where he had flashes of anger, he was controlling, he could be verbally abusive at times and there were two incidents of physical violence against my brother when he was older. I’m afraid my family dismissed it and just thought that was the worse we would ever have from my father. And we didn’t really ever address it or talk about it.

READ NEXT: Jeffrey Dahmer, Confessed Cannibal & Necrophiliac: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

