Kohl’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

If you’re wanting to do a little shopping on Memorial Day, will Kohl’s be open? The answer is yes, Kohl’s stores should be open, although there will be restrictions in place for the pandemic. You can also do your shopping online if you prefer to maintain even greater social distancing. Read on to learn more about store hours and specials today.

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some stores may be open for more limited hours in certain locations or have other policies in place for safety purposes. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies.

Kohl’s Stores Are Open for Memorial Day from 11 AM to 7 PM in Most Locations

Kohl’s stores are open for Memorial Day. The stores currently have reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can check specific store locations here since hours can vary.

If you prefer to not go into the store, many are offering limited-contact drive-up hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while stores are open. Order online and choose “Free Store Pickup” when adding items to your cart. Then watch for an email that says your order is ready. Drive to the store, pull into a Drive Up parking space, and have your email available. Tap “I’m Here” on your email or text and an associate will bring out your order and put it in your trunk or back seat.

Contactless pay options are also available in many stores. You’ll need the Kohl’s App to use this. Tap “Kohl’s Pay” on the menu and follow the instructions.

Kohl’s Specials

The website has Kohl’s Coupons available that you can see here. You can take $10 off $25 both in-store and online through May 25. If shopping online, use the code SERVICE10. You can also get $5 of Kohl’s Cash for every $25 spent through May 25, redeemable May 26-31.

You can take an extra 20% off furniture, patio, outdoor tabletop, and mattresses online using the promo code REFRESH20.

Kohl’s has a lot of specials right now through Memorial Day. They include a discount on certain Dyson Ball vacuum cleaners. (As a side note, I personally own an older model Dyson Ball and it’s an amazing vacuum cleaner.) The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is on sale for $50 off, and the Google Nest Outdoor Camera is on sale for $50 off. Note that all sales can end at any time or may vary at some locations.

You can also get tees and tanks for $10 and under, red-white-and-blue dishes for $15 and under, tops and shorts for $20 and under, and more.

Kohl’s has a swim sale going on right now that ends May 25 too, and 40% off Nike swimsuits for the family.

Through May 31, you can get 25% off select Nike styles, 25% off select Under Armour styles, and 25% off select Adidas styles. You can also get 25% off all Columbia styles (excluding team and PFG) ending May 25. Don’t forget to check out the Father’s Day Gift Shop while you’re shopping.

Kohl’s also offers dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals on Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m.

Coronavirus Precautions

Kohl’s is taking a number of coronavirus precautions right now.

All Kohl’s associates are wearing masks and have temperature checks before each shift. Hand sanitizers stations and social distancing markers are throughout the store. Protective barriers are set up at checkout and return counters. Rigorous cleaning procedures are in place. Fitting rooms and beauty testers have been closed to reduce exposure.

So if you’re interested in shopping for Memorial Day, you can visit Kohl’s in person or take advantage of specials online.

