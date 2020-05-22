Kristin Davis Age & Height: How Old & Tall is the ‘SATC’ Alum?

FOX is debuting a new reality series Thursday, May 21 called Labor of Love, in which Kristy Katzmann tries to find a partner to help her start a family. Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis is the host, looking oh-so-chic in some ensembles Charlotte York would be proud of. But it got us wondering how old and how told the actress is. Here’s what we know.

Davis is 55 Years Old

Davis was born in Boulder, Colorado on February 23, 1965, making her 55 years old. She was raised by her mother and stepfather in South Carolina. She told The Guardian in 2002 that she had three stepsisters who would visit in the summers, but she was largely raised as an only child — and she says that sensibility carried over into adulthood.

“I have always been fine alone, which suits my current life. I’m alone a lot, working, traveling, doing a lot of things alone because I have to,” said Davis.

Indeed, almost 20 years later, the actress is single and has two children — Gemma Rose, whom she adopted in 2011, and Wilson, whom she adopted in 2018. In 2013, she told ABC News that she just doesn’t have time for romance because she’s so busy being a mom.

“I certainly intellectually feel like I’d like to have another romantic relationship, but I don’t know how to make the day-to-day of it happen. I don’t have time!” Davis told ABC News. “It has to be someone so awesome that I would bring him in and potentially share time with Gemma. Previously in life, stability has not been that important to me in a relationship or a man … Now I have a baby and I have to put her first and think about what she needs, and stability is a huge, huge part of that.”

Davis is 5’6″

Davis is slightly above-average in height at 5’6″, but she is usually seen in heels that definitely add a few inches to her frame.

In 2008, she launched her own clothing line in conjunction with a North Carolina-based department store called Belk (Davis grew up in neighboring South Carolina). In an interview with the Seattle Times, she said that whenever she managed to get home to the Carolinas, she loved to go scout out her merchandise.

“I’m not [in the Carolinas] all the time, but when I am, I go around to the stores and check out how it’s selling, the displays,” she said. “And my mom is still in Columbia, so she can go — the one store they know her, so she’s not a secret scout, but in the other stores, she peeks around and tells me what she sees.”

Her hopes with the fashion line were to design “feminine, pretty clothes,” the kind of fashions she herself wants to wear — but it also had to be affordable.

“But at the same time we wanted to make a line that was affordable. And that was what was most appealing. [Over the years] I would keep my favorite pieces, and those are the kind of things we got out my closet and used as models [for my line],” said Davis.

Unfortunately, her clothing line was discontinued in late 2009, according to The Cut.

Labor of Love airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

READ NEXT: Why Labor of Love Host Kristin Davis Never Married