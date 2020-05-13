Lisa Rinna’s Daughters Are Models Who Now Have a Clothing Line

Models Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin, the daughters of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, launched their own clothing line, DNA, in October. The line, a partnership with LA Collective, releases new items every six weeks, The Hollywood Reporter wrote in February.

The sisters said their mother helped them with DNA. “We started curating the collection months ago,” Delilah Belle, 21, told People magazine. The sisters wanted to create a “street style” that was comfortable. “Being comfy, cozy and then… being able to elevate it to like a nighttime wear.”

Rinna, who has her own clothing line with QVC, guided them through the process. “I mean she’s really good at coming up with what will work for a certain type of audience,” Amelia Gray told the publication. “So she definitely helped us steer in the right direction when it came to dialing down at the end, what pieces we did want to launch and how people would react to it.”

Rinna’s success with QVC inspired the girls. “She sells all over America. So we wanted to be able to do that,” Delilah Belle told People magazine. “And you know be attainable, be affordable. And still be good quality.”

The Sisters Have Walked At Milan Fashion Week

The sisters, who combined have nearly 2 million followers on Instagram and Twitter, signed with UTA and the influencer management company Digital Brand Architects, THR wrote in an exclusive February report.

Amelia Gray has been walking in runway shows since 2017, working as a model for Dennis Basso and Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week, the publication noted. Delilah Belle, who also walked at Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week show, got her start in 2016 when she walked for Tommy Hilfiger at New York’s Fashion Week.

Rinna is proud of her daughters’ accomplishment. For Mother’s Day she shared a picture of them walking down the runway with her in the background. “The greatest gift in this life is being your Momma. I will always have your backs my sweet Angels,” she wrote on May 10. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mommas today!”

Amelia Gray Battles an Eating Disorder and is Open About Her Struggle

Something that Amelia Gray has been open with is battling an eating disorder. When it comes to the runway, she would like to see more diversity.

“It’s amazing that they are using curvier women in fashion shows. But they’re still lacking what people would call quote-normal — not just one extreme and another extreme,” she told WWD in February. “There needs to be a better mixture of more natural body figures, not to say that neither is. I just want to see more diversity.”

Rinna has praised her daughter for being open about her struggle, posting a black-and-white picture of her daughter in May.

I am so proud of you @ameliagray You are Brave and Vulnerable and so wise beyond your years and so very honest. I’m so glad you feel safe enough to share your journey. You know when to ask for help and you know what you need when you need it. You are helping so many by sharing your ups and downs. I know That all of your dreams will come true and we are all here to cheer you on!!! You are simply Amazing!

