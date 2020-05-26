Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Sofia Vergara’s Son: 5 Fast Facts

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara is the only son of Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, who has since joined the judge’s panel for season 15 of America’s Got Talent.

Gonzalez Vergara has followed in his mother’s footsteps and pursued a career in the entertainment industry. He has several acting credits to his name and has worked as a model.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Gonzalez Vergara Was Born In Colombia & His Father Was Sofia Vergara’s Childhood Sweetheart

Gonzalez Vergara was born in September 1991 in Colombia. Sofia Vergara married her first husband, Jose Luis Gonzalez, when she was 18. The couple had been childhood sweethearts. But the marriage quickly fell apart and they divorced two years later. Vergara moved with her son to Miami in 1994.

But as Vergara explained to Parade magazine in 2011, the split from her first husband was amicable and Gonzalez continued to have a relationship with their son. “We’re still close friends. When José comes to the United States, he stays with me.”

Vergara also told the magazine that she made the decision not to remarry while Manolo was young. She also refrained from living with a boyfriend until after Manolo had finished high school. “I never wanted my son confused. It’s okay for your kid to see you together on vacations, or going out for lunch or dinner, but that’s not the same as seeing him staying overnight in your room.” (Vergara married Joe Manganiello in 2015, the same year Manolo graduated from college).

Vergara further explained to People in 2016 that she set out to be the best role model possible for her son. “I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could. When people compliment me on him, on how well mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile.”

2. He Made His Official Modeling Debut In 2016

Gonzalez Vergara has technically been a model since he was a young child. He posed alongside his mother for a magazine ad during the 1990s. He posted a photo of the ad to Instagram in 2017 with the caption, “#TB to when my mother and I released the hottest Stephen Sondheim covers album of the 90s. #TBT #Eyebrow911.”

But Gonzalez Vergara made his official modeling debut in 2016. He appeared in Paper magazine in December 2016 with fellow model Stevie DeFelice. They both held Bloody Mary drinks while sitting next to a shattered mirror on the floor. As Entertainment Tonight reported, the image was inspired by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar and the broken glass was in reference to the movie Broken Embraces.

Gonzalez Vergara wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to @papermagazine and @jimmymarble for including me in this months Pedro Almodovar spread! And for allowing me to sit next to Stevie DeFelice. I hope she wasn’t too traumatized.” He poked fun at himself by including the hashtags #IShoweredAndEverything, #WhomeverBrokeTheMirrorGetsSevenYearsOfBadHair, and #ThankfulItWasntMe.

3. Gonzalez Vergara Graduated From Emerson College & Is Pursuing a Career In Film

Gonzalez Vergara earned his bachelor’s degree from Emerson College in Boston in 2015. He majored in film production, according to Hello Magazine. His father, Jose Luis Gonzalez, was also in attendance for the ceremony. The Boston Herald reported at the time that the entire family celebrated Gonzalez Vergara’s graduation with a party at one of his favorite restaurants, Empire.

Since finishing school, Gonzalez Vergara has pursued a career in the entertainment industry both behind and in front of the camera. According to his IMDB profile, he has directed two short films called Post-Mortem and Waking Up.

He has also landed several acting gigs. He played the role of a DJ in the 2015 movie Hot Pursuit alongside his mother and Reese Witherspoon. Gonzalez Vergara was cast as Preston in the mystery series Guilty Party on YouTube. His next role is in an upcoming movie called The Big Feed, which involves vampires.

4. Gonzalez Vergara Starred In Those Head & Shoulders Commercials With His Mother

Fans may have first noticed Gonzalez Vergara when he appeared alongside Sofia Vergara in ads for Head & Shoulders. In 2014, Gonzalez Vergara and several extended family members danced in a commercial for the brand.

He reprised the role in a second commercial with his mother two years later. In that ad, Vergara welcomes her son home and he was reluctant to take off his hat due to dandruff.

Gonzalez Vergara has also served as his mother’s date to several red carpet events. He accompanied her to the 2014 Golden Globes, the 2017 Emmy Awards and was by her side when she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2015.

5. He Has a Luxury Dog Goods Brand Inspired By His Pet Chihuahua

Gonzalez Vergara has a pet chihuahua named Baguette and his Instagram account is filled with pictures of the small dog. On May 25, he showed off his pet (and a new beard) with a photo of the two of them lounging on the floor. He joked in the caption, “I only bought these pants because I want to match my dog.”

The dog even has her own brand of dog goods. Gonzalez Vergara recently launched the luxury retail brand CANINI by Baguette. The line is available at The NoMad Las Vegas and the Park MGM hotel resort.

The company website appears to still be under construction. As of this writing, the website includes only a picture of him and Baguette along with a link to the Instagram page.

